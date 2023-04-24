Stephen King graciously accepts defeat after being left with no comeback to Elon Musk’s scathing burn

The back-and-forth between Stephen King and Elon Musk has provided plenty of entertainment over the last few days, with the horror legend left outraged that his verification checkmark was restored against his wishes, thanks to the CEO of the company footing the bill.

Trying to prove a point, the maestro of the macabre suggested that perhaps the Chief Twit would be better off donating to worthy or charitable causes, instead of racking up a myriad of $8 surcharges for the sole purpose of reinstating the rich and famous as the lucky few immune from the rising cost of trying to prove that you are who you say you are on social media.

In a turn of events we didn’t see coming, though, Musk absolutely razed King to the ground by revealing that not only had he donated a hefty sum of $100 million to Ukraine, he even questioned how much his opposite number had given away to the cause. Needless to say, there’s no way you can come back from something like that with another witty retort.

Sure enough, King graciously accepted defeat and simply stated the facts as they were, even if you get the feeling that he praised Musk through whatever the online equivalent of gritted teeth turns out to be.

Musk has given $100 million to Ukrainian charities. Excellent. Slava Ukraini! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 23, 2023

That might quieten down the discontent between the two for a while, but there’s always some form of sarcastic outburst lurking around the corner when King is involved, while Musk has made a regular habit to place his foot directly inside his mouth on an increasingly regular basis, so we doubt the bickering is over for good.