Stephen King, Maya Hawke, and a dry-erase board just reminded us why Trump needed JD Vance to become the new Mike Pence

If there’s one thing for certain about Stephen King, it is that he will stir the political pot in a way that ensures his opinion on important matters is laid bare, which is exactly what happened in regards to JD Vance being named Donald Trump’s VP pick.

Recommended Videos

In the aftermath of Vance being officially selected as Trump’s political running mate — despite Vance’s past negative comments about the former president — King took to his X account to nonchalantly offer up his opinion on the choice. While the acclaimed horror novelist didn’t actually type anything for his millions of followers to read, he definitely got his message across by sharing a photo describing his thoughts on it all.

The aforementioned photo features a still from a memorable scene in Stranger Things season 3 where Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) shows Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) a dry-erase board tallying his efforts of flirting with girls. Rather than the “You Rule, You Suck” phrase with tally marks written on the board, the version that King shared shows Robin holding up the board with a different selection of words written across. You can view the post for yourself down below:

“Just a reminder that the reason he has to pick a new VP is because his own supporters tried to kill his last one,” the board reads.

King, of course, is referring to the MAGA supporters who turned against Trump’s former VP, Mike Pence after he refused to condone Trump’s attempts to overthrow the government and certified the 2020 election results. As a result, a herd of angry supporters stormed the Capitol and incited the Jan. 6 insurrection, chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

In King’s opinion, Trump’s need to choose a new VP is due to his MAGA followers threatening Pence’s life and his family’s. Pence recently revealed that he would not endorse Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Then again, with the ever-growing outrage MAGA voters are now feeling toward Vance and his personal life, perhaps Pence was truly the one who got away.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy