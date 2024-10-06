Stephen King on the path to seek the truth after he is blessed with a vivid description of his ‘vile existence’

Stephen King is famously a supporter of the Democratic Party and often publicly makes it clear that he’s anti-Donald Trump. That makes him massively popular with a significant proportion of the United States population but also highly unpopular with brainwashed and low-IQ MAGA cultists. The latter point has never been more evident than when King received a particularly vitriolic response from a MAGA to a recent post he made on X.

King’s post was innocent enough — in fact, it was a lovely post praising the work of author Keith Rosson. The Carrie and Misery writer used his X platform to recommend Rosson’s Fever House and The Devil by Name to his 7 million+ followers, describing them as having “big scares,” “big gross-outs,” and being “big fun.” High praise indeed from the master of horror himself. It wasn’t a post on which he incited or warranted any criticism.

If you liked Justin Cronin's vampire trilogy (starting with THE PASSAGE), I think you'll love FEVER HOUSE and THE DEVIL BY NAME, a kind of zombie/STAND hybrid, by Keith Rosson. Big scares, big gross-outs, big fun. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 6, 2024

However, that didn’t stop “Warrior1776” — a typically anonymous internet coward with an equally typically self-righteous profile picture — from chiming in with a toxic comment.

We think you’re the SCUM scraped from the bottom along a ravine with the stench to seal your vile existence — Warrior1776 (@warrior_me1776) October 6, 2024

Warrior1776’s response called King, “the SCUM scraped from the bottom along a ravine with the stench to seal your vile existence.” The fact that it started with the words “We think” suggested that the moron believed it was a collective (or at least majority) opinion. It garnered quite a response.

How did X react?

But how do you REALLY feel? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/OrgTU1soJz — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 6, 2024

King quoted the angry reply, asking the fool, “But how do you REALLY feel?” followed by three laughing emojis. Clearly, he was mocking the anonymous face behind the profile as they went out of their way to paint a vivid picture of what they thought of him in a failed attempt to rile up the author.

The quoted post brought the idiotic troll to the attention of King’s legions of followers. Their replies hit Warrior1776 with both barrels and proved he couldn’t have been more wrong with his “We think” assertion.

That's un-called for. King is a national Horrific Treasure. Who cates about his political views? He's just as free as the rest of us to an opinion, Jokers! — Newton's 𝕏AI (@QuantumWidgets) October 6, 2024

Maga is full of scum, Mr King isn't that — The Stoic (@Ajax777) October 6, 2024

Whining little hateful degenerate residing in a dank musty basement. — Phillip-USA (@phillip_USA_) October 6, 2024

Of course, Warrior1776 did what all cowards do when confronted — they shied away from responding to a single person who defended King, even when the backlash switched to his Orange Overlord.

Funny, I think that about the orange cockroach and his supporters. — KKKonman MusKKK (@harrywetregina) October 6, 2024

It epitomized everything that’s wrong with social media. People can be rude from the safety of their homes, behind a computer screen, with complete anonymity, thousands of miles away from the people they’re rude to, and not having the gales to own up to their seemingly bold statements. It’s obvious that the individual behind the X handle is about as far from being a “warrior” as it’s possible to be, and they probably wouldn’t be able to utter a single word to King if they saw him in person.

It’s somewhat satisfying to know that Warrior1776 will have seen the many responses defending King but was too much of a scaredy-cat to do anything about them. Maybe one day they’ll develop the courage and decency to show themselves to the people they spend their dull lives being rude to online. Probably not, though.

