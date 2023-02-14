Stephen King recalls the last time he wore a band T-shirt

When you think of Stephen King, his wardrobe probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. However, that was the topic that came up recently when King replied to a tweet about band T-shirts.

There’s a tweet going around that’s been seen by more than five million people, and it poses a question that’s fairly relatable to all of us: “The last time you wore a band T-Shirt, who was the band?”

Honestly, it’s hard not to answer this one because it’s something pretty much everyone can recall. For example, my answer is N’Sync. Just kidding. Or am I? Regardless, King had an answer ready to go. Any guesses? Hint: it’s not Madonna.

His choice? The heavy ’70s rock band AC/DC. This isn’t necessarily that surprising considering he counts the band’s song “Stiff Upper Lip” as one of his favorite songs of all time. This begs the question, what are some of his other faves? “Pink Houses” by John Cougar Mellencamp for one, “She Loves You,” by The Beatles and surprisingly, the Ryan Adams classic “When the Stars Go Blue.”

While he has his favorites, King has also influenced a generation of songwriters over the years. For example, the Metallica classic “Ride the Lightning” is from the book The Stand, specifically the following line:

“Why, then you go on to Death Row at state prison and just enjoy all that good food until it’s time to ride the lightning.”

One that’s a little more on the nose is the Ramones song “Pet Sematary,” based on King’s book of the same name.