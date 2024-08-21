Image Credit: Disney
Stephen King promotes Under the Dome at Barnes & Noble and Vladimir Putin speaks during Russian-Azeri talks at the Zagulba State Residence
Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic and Contributor/Getty Images
'Here is Putin even more ecstatic. Or frightened. Or amused': Stephen King reveals the most horrific thing about Vladimir Putin's face

The author has taken a break from online swipes at Donald Trump.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Published: Aug 21, 2024 05:02 am

Nobodyis safe from Stephen King, not even Vladimir Putin. Taking a break from his swipes at former president Donald Trump, Stephen King took to X to share a series of photos of the Russian President. That might seem innocent enough, but the point of King’s posts was to highlight Putin’s never changing face. 

To do so, the It author shared the exact same image three times, accompanying Putin’s stony face with three different adjectives. While they were mirror images, King said Putin could be experiencing anything from happiness to sadness and sheer ecstasy, but we’d never know since he remains perpetually difficult to read. 

Elaborating on his thoughts in a follow-up post, King shared another image of Putin and mused again on the indiscernibility of his emotions. “Here is Putin even more ecstatic,” King wrote, “Or frightened. Or amused.” The author concluded his somewhat spontaneous rant with a message of frustration, writing that Putin’s “face NEVER F***ING CHANGES.” 

Of course, it’s not the first time King has name-checked Putin on social media, having described the politician as Trump’s “pal” in an X post last month. Over the past few years, King has also been very vocal online about his opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it appears his most recent tweets are more concerned with Putin’s face. 

In any case, it will probably be back to regular, Trump-related programming for King soon enough.

Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.