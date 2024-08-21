‘Here is Putin even more ecstatic. Or frightened. Or amused’: Stephen King reveals the most horrific thing about Vladimir Putin’s face

Nobodyis safe from Stephen King, not even Vladimir Putin. Taking a break from his swipes at former president Donald Trump, Stephen King took to X to share a series of photos of the Russian President. That might seem innocent enough, but the point of King’s posts was to highlight Putin’s never changing face.

This is Putin happy. pic.twitter.com/ELlwVWYsel — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 18, 2024

This is Putin sad. pic.twitter.com/Oe7hfBOWGd — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 18, 2024

To do so, the It author shared the exact same image three times, accompanying Putin’s stony face with three different adjectives. While they were mirror images, King said Putin could be experiencing anything from happiness to sadness and sheer ecstasy, but we’d never know since he remains perpetually difficult to read.

This is Putin ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/AHPQPeGBvS — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 18, 2024

Elaborating on his thoughts in a follow-up post, King shared another image of Putin and mused again on the indiscernibility of his emotions. “Here is Putin even more ecstatic,” King wrote, “Or frightened. Or amused.” The author concluded his somewhat spontaneous rant with a message of frustration, writing that Putin’s “face NEVER F***ING CHANGES.”

Here is Putin even more ecstatic. Or frightened. Or amused. His face NEVER FUCKING CHANGES. pic.twitter.com/EUIxs2AB7A — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 18, 2024

Of course, it’s not the first time King has name-checked Putin on social media, having described the politician as Trump’s “pal” in an X post last month. Over the past few years, King has also been very vocal online about his opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it appears his most recent tweets are more concerned with Putin’s face.

Trump’s pal Putin bombed a children’s hospital in Ukraine today. 37 killed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 8, 2024

In any case, it will probably be back to regular, Trump-related programming for King soon enough.

