Stephen King should stick to horror when his dad jokes are proving to be so terrible

Stephen King's delightfully unoriginal dad joke tickles social media followers, inspiring them to join in on the fun.

Like many dads, American writer Stephen King could not resist the urge to share achingly banal paternal humor on social media. The author of It knows how to read a room, though, because his audience doted on every word.

The King of Horror took to X to post a regale to his 7.1 million followers with a stunningly unoriginal dad joke:

Never play poker at the zoo. Too many cheetahs. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 14, 2023

Some might expect a little more ingenuity from a guy who ranks as one of the best-selling authors in history. During his career, King has published 64 novels and 200 short stories. Moreover, he has sold over 350 million copies of his literary works.

However, King has an uncanny understanding of his readers because his dad joke, in all of its cliché glory, found its mark among users who embrace the art of deliberately simple humor. Many were happy to engage with King’s post, proving that the worst dad jokes are often the best.

One user offered an equally cringeworthy rejoinder.

Good idea to travel with Grizzlies though.

They travel light.

Only the Bear Necessities. pic.twitter.com/upKhY6Vihf — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 14, 2023

Another King aficionado also let their sense of humor take flight.

Always play badminton at the aviary because toucan play at that game. — Moonbeam⁷ (@celesteavonne) August 14, 2023

Naturally, a critic found their way into the thread to inform King that his dad joke might fall flat among some English speakers.

That pun only works for people from Maine, parts of England, and western Australia. — John the Gnerphk (@Gnerphk) August 14, 2023

One user took the cheetah pun and ran with it.

don’t worry much about cheetahs in the zoo, they’re easily spotted.



just offer them $5,

they’ll give you a good run for the money. — 𝕋𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘰𝘳 𝔹𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘵 (@trevorspoke) August 14, 2023

The allure of wordplay saw yet another user creatively allude to felines.

That's a cat-astrophically good pun. — Jennaro Vestuto (@_Nocterminal_) August 14, 2023

Whatever prompted Stephen King to share a bad dad joke on X remains unclear. However, one thing is for sure, the level of user engagement with his post proves that there’s a bad dad joke in everyone.