Stephen King starts the morning with some freestyle poetry

Starting the morning off on a walk with his dog, imagine Stephen King pulling out his cell phone as he snaps a mental picture of the dawn and writes on Twitter how beautiful this vision is. Doesn’t sound like him, does it? And yet, he not only writes what he sees but he waxes poetic, which makes it even more strange.

Stephen King’s 1978 1,152-page novel The Stand is about a virus created by the government that somehow gets accidentally released on the public and kills almost everyone around the world. Sound familiar? His 1986 novel It comes in at 1,138 pages, the story about a bunch of clowning around. Yet, The Shining from 1977 coming in at 447 pages always has fans talking because Stephen King is the master of great stories that capture the psyche and makes a bright day very dark, in a good way.

The thing about his stories though is that he normally doesn’t tell them in only a few words. He likes long descriptions that give readers the smell of each blade of grass, the flavor of the dinner, and the beat of the music before the killing begins. Yet, he will always be good at description no matter how many words he uses as his morning poetic tweet shows.

Dawn rising. Sky as clear as dark blue cellophane. Listening to Paul Simon While I walk the dog. All good. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 24, 2023

If this whole writing thing for Stephen King doesn’t work out, he can always just become a writer. He might do pretty well in that field.

That’s beautiful. You should be a writer. — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) March 24, 2023

For readers who may not know, Tim Robbins is a novelist who dabbles in “seriocomedies” like Another Roadside Attraction, Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, Skinny Legs And All, and Fierce Invalids Home From Hot Climates.

That sky description reminds me of Tom Robbins, always with his rosie this or that. I cannot recall him using blue though.. grey maybe.. I like your sky. — GregDiablo (@KnghtPntcls) March 24, 2023

Some of Stephen King’s fans are as off as he is. Did he make them that way or is the attraction to his work just that real?

Don’ trip on rocks, some are as big as islands. — Mark (@oldtimer515) March 24, 2023

“I’m a little bit country, and I’m a little bit rock ‘n roll,” a flashback to 1976 with Donnie and Marie Osmond.

The greatest songwriter of all time — Thierry Wilson (@ThierryWilson75) March 24, 2023

It doesn’t matter what Stephen King tweets, it’s always going to get some attention, whether he’s hating on Donald Trump, or giving us some freestyle that could be the next hip-hop hit.