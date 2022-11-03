Stephen King is known rightfully as the ‘King of Horror’ with a over 60 published novels, and countless of which have been adapted into movies and television. Incredibly outspoken and always willing to share his thoughts, he’s one of the most interesting celebrities to follow on social media.

From dunking on Donald Trump to recommending new releases, he’s made a name for himself on Twitter for always having something to say and consistently interacting with his fanbase.

Calling out J.K. Rowling

King is always happy to give his say on human rights issues and took one opportunity to completely shut down J.K. Rowling’s transphobia. Rowling had shared King’s praise for her work, before the eventual gravity of Rowling’s consistent transphobic rhetoric became clear it wasn’t something King wanted to be associated with. King tweeted “trans women are women”, and Rowling then deleted her tweet sharing his praise.

Yes. Trans women are women. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2020

Feud with Elon Musk

King is not adverse to taking on some of the biggest names or shaking the hornet’s nest. Following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and subsequent announcement of several (terrible) proposals, King quickly took to the platform and shared his dismay at the idea of paying $20 a month to stay verified. Musk responded by immediately backing down on the $20 idea.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

Confirming the time he was nearly arrested at a book signing

You’d think with a face as distinct and a brand as prestigious as King’s, there’d be no issues with him being confused for other people. Alas, there was. During a book signing event in the rural city of Alice Springs, Australia, King was faced with an arrest after the bookstore owner didn’t recognize him!

True thing. They put the cops on me.

😀 https://t.co/wGY4y0tVmp — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 9, 2021

Dunking on Trump

Lifelong democrat King has been vocally opposed to far-right politicians for his entire career, with one of his best books The Dead Zone even predicting a figure like Donald Trump rising to power. With the endless list of controversies coming out of Trump, King is always there to hit the nail further into his coffin. Following King joining Trump’s truth social, he was among the first to mock Trump for his “stollen” election comment.

Trump writes that the election was stollen.

😂 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

Movie recommendations

Who would you trust more than Stephen gosh-darn King to recommend you some fantastic horror films? The esteemed author has made a habit of sharing what he’s watching, with him always there to lend a review to new horror releases. Among his most recent recommendations have been for Halloween Ends, Barbarian, and Terrifier 2.