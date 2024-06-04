Stephen King wearing glasses and shamelessly displaying what looks like a mullet
Photo by Mickey Adair/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Movies

Stephen King’s love for a certain city-leveling critter has finally been revealed

It's all pluses from the storied storyteller here.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 10:26 am

The presses have stopped, the leaderboards have shifted, and everyone who was robbed of the pleasure of seeing Godzilla Minus One in theaters now knows what all the hype is about. Indeed, the Academy Award-winning monster movie has stomped its way onto Netflix, and the world is chowing down on what many are calling the best Godzilla movie ever.

Recommended Videos

Of course, where there’s a cinematic (or episodic) masterclass making its rounds on the big red N, there’s a certain titan of penmanship right around the corner, ready and waiting with the pair of thumbs he always uses to give his verdicts on each of his streaming journey stops.

And wouldn’t you know it; Stephen King is in fact a proponent of Takashi Yamazaki’s exemplary addition to the kaiju genre.

Shortly after his colleague Linwood Barclay reported on the rush he felt whilst making his way through this film, King replied to the tweet in kind, with a simple “so good” slotting Godzilla Minus One firmly into the green zone of the author’s court.

It may be a pretty straightforward undertaking to enjoy Godzilla Minus One, but it’s nevertheless the crucible for a much-needed redemption arc for King, who just last week decided to make public his lukewarm thoughts on The Fall Guy, the Ryan Gosling-led action comedy that finished up its theatrical run last month and has safely established itself as the 2024 blockbuster to beat.

Still, that was just one slip-up in a sea of solid recommendations from the legendary novelist, who has hopefully prompted even more people to set their sights on this sensational monster movie that proves exactly how much better off Godzilla is in the hands of Japanese filmmakers (even if we have a soft spot or two for the Monsterverse).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Meghan Markle left ‘humbled’ by her new Royal title as King Charles’ hasty Prince Harry decision ‘backfires’
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Meghan Markle left ‘humbled’ by her new Royal title as King Charles’ hasty Prince Harry decision ‘backfires’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Is Hoda Leaving ‘The Today Show?’
Is Hoda Kotb leaving 'The Today Show'
Is Hoda Kotb leaving 'The Today Show'
Is Hoda Kotb leaving 'The Today Show'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Is Hoda Leaving ‘The Today Show?’
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘I feel so embarrassed for her’: Hailey Bieber tries to evade photographers and walks straight into a wall
Hailey Bieber Walks Into A Wall TikTok video
Hailey Bieber Walks Into A Wall TikTok video
Hailey Bieber Walks Into A Wall TikTok video
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I feel so embarrassed for her’: Hailey Bieber tries to evade photographers and walks straight into a wall
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Jun 3, 2024
Read Article ‘You can do anything’: Katy Perry casually ended Harrison Butker with ‘fixed’ video
Katy Perry vs Harrison Butker giving his commecement speech
Katy Perry vs Harrison Butker giving his commecement speech
Katy Perry vs Harrison Butker giving his commecement speech
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
‘You can do anything’: Katy Perry casually ended Harrison Butker with ‘fixed’ video
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Charlie Barnett is confused on his ‘Star Wars’ lore and fans are taking it as a bad sign for ‘The Acolyte’
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Charlie Barnett is confused on his ‘Star Wars’ lore and fans are taking it as a bad sign for ‘The Acolyte’
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Meghan Markle left ‘humbled’ by her new Royal title as King Charles’ hasty Prince Harry decision ‘backfires’
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Meghan Markle left ‘humbled’ by her new Royal title as King Charles’ hasty Prince Harry decision ‘backfires’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Is Hoda Leaving ‘The Today Show?’
Is Hoda Kotb leaving 'The Today Show'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Is Hoda Leaving ‘The Today Show?’
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘I feel so embarrassed for her’: Hailey Bieber tries to evade photographers and walks straight into a wall
Hailey Bieber Walks Into A Wall TikTok video
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I feel so embarrassed for her’: Hailey Bieber tries to evade photographers and walks straight into a wall
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Jun 3, 2024
Read Article ‘You can do anything’: Katy Perry casually ended Harrison Butker with ‘fixed’ video
Katy Perry vs Harrison Butker giving his commecement speech
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
‘You can do anything’: Katy Perry casually ended Harrison Butker with ‘fixed’ video
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Charlie Barnett is confused on his ‘Star Wars’ lore and fans are taking it as a bad sign for ‘The Acolyte’
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Charlie Barnett is confused on his ‘Star Wars’ lore and fans are taking it as a bad sign for ‘The Acolyte’
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 3, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.