Stephen King’s love for a certain city-leveling critter has finally been revealed

The presses have stopped, the leaderboards have shifted, and everyone who was robbed of the pleasure of seeing Godzilla Minus One in theaters now knows what all the hype is about. Indeed, the Academy Award-winning monster movie has stomped its way onto Netflix, and the world is chowing down on what many are calling the best Godzilla movie ever.

Recommended Videos

Of course, where there’s a cinematic (or episodic) masterclass making its rounds on the big red N, there’s a certain titan of penmanship right around the corner, ready and waiting with the pair of thumbs he always uses to give his verdicts on each of his streaming journey stops.

And wouldn’t you know it; Stephen King is in fact a proponent of Takashi Yamazaki’s exemplary addition to the kaiju genre.

Shortly after his colleague Linwood Barclay reported on the rush he felt whilst making his way through this film, King replied to the tweet in kind, with a simple “so good” slotting Godzilla Minus One firmly into the green zone of the author’s court.

It may be a pretty straightforward undertaking to enjoy Godzilla Minus One, but it’s nevertheless the crucible for a much-needed redemption arc for King, who just last week decided to make public his lukewarm thoughts on The Fall Guy, the Ryan Gosling-led action comedy that finished up its theatrical run last month and has safely established itself as the 2024 blockbuster to beat.

Still, that was just one slip-up in a sea of solid recommendations from the legendary novelist, who has hopefully prompted even more people to set their sights on this sensational monster movie that proves exactly how much better off Godzilla is in the hands of Japanese filmmakers (even if we have a soft spot or two for the Monsterverse).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more