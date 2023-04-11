Stormy Daniels takes a break from summoning spirits to laugh at the notion of ‘messiah’ Donald Trump

As another week begins, Stormy Daniels continues to showcase why she has been crowned by her followers the queen of clap backs when responding to Donald Trump supporters.

The cause of the unending flak the adult film star is receiving on her social media page — mainly Twitter — stems from Trump’s Manhattan indictment. As previously reported, the former United States president is being charged with 34 counts of business fraud for allegedly falsifying documents.

One particular incident included in those charges is Trump’s involvement in allegedly bribing Daniels with $130,000 to remain silent about their alleged affair. The 76-year-old turned himself in last week and pleaded not guilty. Trump has since returned home to his Florida residence.

On April 11, as Trump’s supporters tried to antagonize Daniels on Twitter, the 44-year-old found the positive in some and gave one social media user the time of day by commenting on their post. In the Twitter upload shared by @oceanvibes77, the social media user posted a YouTube video that displayed topics of conspiracy theories, including Daniels’ card reading as an attempt to suggest she is doing witchcraft to destroy Trump’s life.

As Daniels caught wind of the post, she thanked the social media user for promoting her tarot work. While claiming that she found it hilarious that many people were considering Trump as a “messiah,” Daniels wrote, “Trump is the messiah, and I’m a “demon”…this is not only hilarious but inadvertently a fantastic commercial for my readings. Thank you!”

😂😂😂 trump is the messiah and I'm a "demon"…this is not only hilarious but inadvertently a fantastic commercial for my readings. Thank you! (Link in bio for those interested) https://t.co/prZfH18kj2 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 11, 2023

When Daniels’ response started getting traction with her followers, many lent their support to the star in various ways by either commending her for the reaction or talking negatively about Trump and his supporter.



One individual expressed that Daniels helped the social media user go viral.

He is just so excited to have that much activity on his Tweet. I scanned thru his timeline & it's usually 0 interactions. He's gone viral 😂 — Bonzai (@bonzai67) April 11, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user praised Daniels for defusing “the situation” with her sense of humor.

Your ability to defuse the situation and makes things comical or interesting is simply amazing. You’re awesome Stormy. — Luke 7 (@Luke__Seven) April 11, 2023

A third individual uploaded a photo that suggested that Trump was considered to be “The Messiah for morons.”

One poster expressed how much they loved Daniels’ reaction by simply calling her an angel.

You are an Angel sent fro heaven. I love it!! — Wendi #WhoWantsIt Campbell (@WJC1122) April 11, 2023

Since then, the Trump supporter that called out Daniels online has yet to respond to her latest comment.