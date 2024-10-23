Image Credit: Disney
‘Stranger things have happened’: Sabrina Carpenter ‘arrested’ Millie Bobby Brown but ignored Noah Schnapp, and she’s getting universal praise

Millie Bobby Brown can charm everyone, including Sabrina Carpenter.
Monica Coman
Published: Oct 23, 2024 07:11 am

Sabrina Carpenter has many traditions on her latest tour, Short n’ Sweet Tour, including “arresting” an audience member for being too hot. During the last stop in Atlanta, Georgia, she chose someone we know too well: Millie Bobby Brown, all while paying no attention to her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp standing next to her.

Carpenter is promoting her latest album Short n’ Sweet with the shiniest and sparkliest show there ever was. With a series of sultry outfit changes, Carpenter proves she knows how to engage the audience and even singles out someone she deems “too hot.”

Since her stop was in Atlanta, where the Stranger Things crew is filming the final season, Millie Bobby Brown couldn’t miss the big pop event. A certified Swiftie, the actress might be busy getting into Eleven’s mindset for the last time, but she also knows how to have fun, and that happened at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert, and it was an affair she’ll remember.

Sabrina Carpenter fell in love with Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown sat front-row at Carpenter’s concert, and she was hyping up the “Taste” singer, and inviting her to “arrest” her. Carpenter noted she saw “this gorgeous girl” in the crowd. “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” the singer said. “This girl is so hot.” She pretended she didn’t know who the actress was, who screamed back her name at her.

“Millie, I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before, but stranger things have happened,” Carpenter smartly replied. “It’s so unfortunate we have to arrest you because you’re so beautiful. That sucks.” She then handed Brown a pair of pink furry handcuffs after Brown insisted, “Please arrest me.”

The whole interaction had the entire audience screaming, but another detail has people obsessed with Sabrina after the whole ordeal: how she ignored Noah Schnapp. Another online video shows Schanpp sitting right next to Millie Bobby Brown in the front-row, and enjoying the concert. However, he didn’t get a single shout-out from Sabrina, who acted like he wasn’t even there.

Although that might be mostly because Carpenter singles out women at her show and makes them feel important, the “Please Please Please” singer earned major cool points with the internet, who is no longer supporting Schnapp.

In case you weren’t up to date with his shenanigans, the young actor, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix hit show, received backlash earlier this year for his position in the Israel-Hamas war. The actor, who is Jewish, publicly showed his support for Israel at the beginning of the conflict. This led to many people campaigning for the actor to be fired from the last season of Stranger Things, which didn’t happen. What did happen, however, was the entire cast and crew promoting the series without a single mention of the actor.

Aside from voicing his support for Israel, a TikTok video of him and one of his friends handing out stickers that read “Zionism is sexy” sent the internet into a frenzy for his “disgusting” stance. Sabrina Carpenter reportedly donated to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, although she didn’t publicly address the issue, and her ignoring Schnapp was universally praised. Whether her dismissal was intentional or coincidental, we can’t help but love this important snub.

