‘Street Outlaws’: What happened to Cali Nate?

Nathan Schaldach, also known as Cali Nate, has been the face of Discovery Channel’s popular reality series Street Outlaws for quite some time. He was known for driving his Mustang and expressing his passion for street racing.

Cali’s love for racing was evident during his time on the show. He was one of the fan-favorite contestants who contributed majorly to the Street Outlaws fan base and community. Sadly, Cali was in a street racing crash that caused multiple serious injuries to his body. His girlfriend, Courtney Paulshock, wrote a heartbreaking message on her official Instagram account soon after the accident, underscoring the severity of the injuries and his eventual passing.

What happened to Nathan Schaldach after his racing accident?

Cali Nate tragically passed away on April 6, 2024, from injuries inflicted by a severe racing accident. After his death was publically announced by his family and friends, the show’s official Instagram account honored him with a tribute message.

“Nathan Schaldach was a treasured member of the Street Outlaws family and we extend our sympathy to his loved ones. Rest in peace, Cali Nate.”

Courtney Paulshock also posted multiple videos to social media in honor of her boyfriend. She shared that she was blessed to have such a loving person in her life. In a June 19, 2024 Instagram post, she posted a heartfelt message about how going on a hike was something the two would do together. The post said:

“I haven’t gone on a walk since you passed. Today I hiked to the base of a waterfall and let the water roll over my feet. I couldn’t get to the actual falls because of the water level, but you would have loved it. I sure do miss you.”

Since his passing, Courtney has continued to honor Cali’s memory in frequent posts, as have his fans who’ve shown their support online to his family through multiple social media platforms. Nathan Schaldach’s, aka Cali Nate, legacy will live on forever, as will he in our hearts.

