‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47.

According to CBR, the actress died on Nov. 16, 2022, after she lost her battle with leukemia. Aycox’s death was announced by her sister-in-law via social media last Thursday. The posted a collage of photos, with a caption stating that she has lived a wonderful life with her husband in California.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

Yahoo! News also reported that Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, released a tribute to the late actress on social media. He was saddened by the fact that Aycox died at such a young age and how she was a “delight” on set. He also praised the actress on her performance and how she’d deliver her lines on set.

Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/2xBK9rxs31 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 20, 2022

Aycox played the reoccurring character, Meg Masters, in Supernatural from 2006 to 2008. Her character was a college student who was possessed by a demon and was eventually saved by Sam and Dean Winchester. Aycox reprised the role of the character in Season four but as a ghost. The actress also starred in other projects, such as Boy Meets World, The Twilight Zone, and Criminal Minds.

Information on the actress’ funeral was not released.