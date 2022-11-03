Swifties are salivating over Niall Horan’s cover of a cozy Taylor classic

Everyone has been hyped up over Taylor Swift since she released her Midnights album and announced her upcoming Eras Tour. So it came as no surprise when former One Direction member Niall Horan released a cover from Swift’s Folklore album, due to his love for a particular piece of clothing.

Horan released a video on TikTok where he replied to one of his fans by recording a cozy acoustic cover of Swift’s “Cardigan.” Horan also revealed on his Instagram story that “Cardigan” is his favorite song at the moment. This cover was made due to a viral video where the singer showcased his love for cardigans and revealed that he has an extensive collection in his closet.

Horan is a huge Taylor Swift fan. So much so that he even made a guest appearance during the Reputation world tour. Not to mention, he has covered other Swift songs in the past. Fans wished he’d collaborate with Swift since his covers of Swift’s songs are their definition of “comfort.” One has already extracted the audio from the video and imported it to their phone.

Swift has been active on TikTok lately since the announcement of the Eras Tour, replying to multiple videos created by fans. At the moment, she hasn’t replied to Horan’s cover yet. If she does, fans will certainly eat that interaction up.