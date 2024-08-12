Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal with the new World Record by wearing a crown after competing in the Women's 400m Hurdles Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Sports

Team USA star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s ethnicity, confirmed

She's a true star and this won't be her last time on the podium.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 12, 2024 10:00 am

Born on Aug. 7, 1999, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a hurdler and sprinter representing the United States on the world stage. Although she has competed in all events between 100 and 400 meters, she primarily competes over 400 meters and is the world record holder in the women’s 400-meter hurdles (with a time of 50.37 seconds).

Recommended Videos

Her most significant achievements include two gold medals at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, a gold medal at the 2019 World Championships in Goha, two gold medals at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, and, at the recent 2024 Olympics in Paris, she won gold in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4×400-meter relay.

But what is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s ethnic background?

What ethnicity is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s parents are Willie and Mary McLaughlin (as per Distractify). Her father is African American, and her mother is white and of European descent. That means McLaughlin-Levrone is of mixed ethnic heritage.

It’s worth noting that both of McLaughlin-Levrone’s parents were accomplished runners themselves. Willie was a standout 400-meter runner and is an inductee of the Manhattan College Athletic Hall of Fame. He reached the semi-finals of the 1984 Olympic Trials but narrowly missed out on competing at the Los Angeles Games. Mary was a dedicated half-mile competitor at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Tonawanda, New York, back when female track teams were rare, so she competed on the male team.

It’s no wonder their daughter is such a gifted athlete. We’d like to congratulate Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on her success at the Paris Olympics and wish her all the best in her future career.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com