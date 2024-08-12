Team USA star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s ethnicity, confirmed

Born on Aug. 7, 1999, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a hurdler and sprinter representing the United States on the world stage. Although she has competed in all events between 100 and 400 meters, she primarily competes over 400 meters and is the world record holder in the women’s 400-meter hurdles (with a time of 50.37 seconds).

Her most significant achievements include two gold medals at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, a gold medal at the 2019 World Championships in Goha, two gold medals at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, and, at the recent 2024 Olympics in Paris, she won gold in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4×400-meter relay.

But what is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s ethnic background?

What ethnicity is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone?

So excited and grateful for this opportunity. You can Pre-Order my new book Far Beyond Gold now!!! 🥹🙏🏽🤍 https://t.co/rupMpz96QL pic.twitter.com/s1KUxyUy1e — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (@GoSydGo) September 21, 2023

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s parents are Willie and Mary McLaughlin (as per Distractify). Her father is African American, and her mother is white and of European descent. That means McLaughlin-Levrone is of mixed ethnic heritage.

It’s worth noting that both of McLaughlin-Levrone’s parents were accomplished runners themselves. Willie was a standout 400-meter runner and is an inductee of the Manhattan College Athletic Hall of Fame. He reached the semi-finals of the 1984 Olympic Trials but narrowly missed out on competing at the Los Angeles Games. Mary was a dedicated half-mile competitor at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Tonawanda, New York, back when female track teams were rare, so she competed on the male team.

It’s no wonder their daughter is such a gifted athlete. We’d like to congratulate Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on her success at the Paris Olympics and wish her all the best in her future career.

