Sydney Sweeney seen in wedding dress on ‘Euphoria’ set despite ending her engagement

Actress Sydney Sweeney was recently seen wearing a wedding dress while filming HBO’s Euphoria. This seems strange due to her recent breakup with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. This sighting follows several other public appearances where she wore outfits inspired by bridal fashion. There may be a reason for the timing behind her clothing choices.

Sweeney and Davino had been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022. They were supposed to get married this May, but last month, the engagement was called off. US Today reported Sweeney moved out of their shared home and removed many loving photos of them from her social media.

As reported by TMZ, they may have split because of disagreements they couldn’t resolve, and Sweeney wanted to focus on her career rather than settle down right now, while Davino was reportedly ready for a more stable home life. At first, their relationship was described as troubled but possibly fixable, but by early April 2025, they officially confirmed they had broken up.

Sydney Sweeny seen in wedding gown again

After the breakup announcement, Sweeney made her first public appearance at CinemaCon 2025 in Los Angeles. She wore a silver corset dress from Wiederhoeft’s spring 2025 bridal collection. She seems to have just been caught on the Euphoria set in a full white wedding gown, complete with a veil and heels.

Adding to the speculation, Sweeney recently attended the wedding of her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell’s sister. She was there as a friend of the bride, but her outfit, a powder blue corset dress similar to what the bridesmaids wore, led to more rumors about a possible romance between her and Powell. However, Powell’s mother called these rumors “silly” and said they were just good friends.

Wearing a wedding dress while filming Euphoria could mean a creative choice for her character’s story, a way of dealing with her emotions, or even a deliberate message to the public. The exact reasons behind Sweeney’s repeated choice of wedding-style outfits are still unclear, but the timing and circumstances invite many interpretations.

