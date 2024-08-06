Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ cause of death, confirmed

Taylor Hawkins was, for many, the heart of Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl was the mastermind behind the multi-platinum band, but Hawkins, with his infectious energy and raucous drumming, best embodied the rock and roll ethos.

Recommended Videos

This essential ingredient is what made Taylor Hawkins’ death in 2022 such a profound loss. Few musicians were more beloved in the rock scene, and the outpouring of tributes and stories shared after his death made it clear why.

Hawkins’ cause of death was not immediately revealed, which led to widespread speculation as to what could have happened. We now know the truth behind his death, however, and what the drummer was doing in the hours leading up to it.

How did Taylor Hawkins die?

Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins died on March 25, 2022 at the age of 50. The drummer was in Bogota, Colombia, where he was scheduled to perform with the Foo Fighters. Local authorities found him unresponsive in his hotel room, and despite attempts to administer CPR, Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene. It took a bit for the cause of death to be revealed, due to the Attorney General of Colombia having to wait on toxicology report results.

According to NBC News, Taylor Hawkins had over 10 substances in his system at the time of his death. These substances included THC, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and various opioids. It was not stated as to whether these substances directly contributed to Hawkins’ death. That being said, the Annals of Palliative Medicine state that benzodiazepine contributes to “opioid-related fatalities,” and opioids cause respiration issues.

How much did Taylor Hawkins’ heart weigh?

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Officially, Taylor Hawkins died from a “cardiovascular collapse.” It’s widely assumed that the combination of substances in the drummer’s system brought about this collapse, but coroners discovered that Hawkins’ heart also played a role in his untimely death. The Denver Gazette reported that the drummer’s heart weighed over 600 grams, twice the normal size. The average heart size for a grown man is 300 to 350 grams.

Rolling Stone delved further into the circumstances surrounding Hawkins’ death, and learned that due to the size of his heart, the drummer could have very well suffered a “cardiovascular collapse” without the different substances that were found in his system.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy