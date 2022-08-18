No stranger to dating people with the same first name as himself, Taylor Lautner has again played to type, and his fiancée Taylor Dome is going to take his last name when they marry. You can work out the rest.

Having previously dated Taylor Swift during the height of The Twilight Saga, Taylor Lautner has spent a lot of time outside of the public eye but is now back and better than ever. Most importantly, he’s now engaged to registered nurse and mental health advocate Taylor Dome.

Perhaps jokingly, perhaps deadly seriously, Taylor Lautner has said his soon-to-be wife will become a Lautner. Yes, there will be two Taylor Lautners running around, a bit like a Sam Raimi movie with two Bruce Campbells.

Taylor Lautner confirms fiancée Taylor Dome will be taking his last name when they get married. pic.twitter.com/cQtPvAlP4c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2022

Understandably, the internet is head over heels in love with this news and are shitposting accordingly to suit their needs. The big question is whether or not they’ll delve into the next tier of this meme and name their child Taylor Lautner. Taylor Lautner II? Taylor Lautner Jr.? We’ll just have to wait and see.

and their first child will be named taylor lautner — jimmy (@jimmyasss) August 17, 2022

Others are revelling in the news, quickly pulling attention to his decorated past (well, one time) he had previously dated someone with the same first name.

if i had a nickel for everytime taylor lautner dated a girl named taylor i’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot but its weird that it happened twice https://t.co/lsVNfCbJf8 — meg 🪩 (@exilesmeg) August 17, 2022

Roll out the classic 60s Spider-Man pointing at himself meme! It’s an emergency!

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner? pic.twitter.com/XJgVFWxAXx — R 🪐 (@_reneiloe) August 17, 2022

Whether or not Taylor Lautner (the original one) is a man of his word will remain to be seen, but there would be nothing greater than them going through passport control with the exact same name, carrying their child with the exact same name. No, it’s not a cult.