Tenoch Huerta’s height, age, relationship status, and more

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is causing a major stir at the box office. Fans have been excitedly waiting for the Black Panther sequel to land for quite a while, and thankfully the movie is living up to everyone’s expectations. But one of the most fascinating characters in the film is Namor, one of Marvel’s most famous heroes who is finally arriving in the MCU.

Some of the hype around Namor comes from the fact he is portrayed by Tenoch Huerta. Here is everything you need to know about the man behind Marvel’s newest legend.

How tall is Tenoch Huerta?

According to IMDB, Tenoch is 5′ 7¾” ( or 1.72 m) tall.

Interestingly, the star’s height has been the subject of much discussion. After a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever panel at Comic-Con 2022, fans were curious about the actor’s height as he seemed to tower over the film’s other cast members. This leads many to argue that Tenoch is slightly taller than reported.

How old is Tenoch Huerta?

Tenoch Huerta was born in Mexico’s José Tenoch Huerta Mejía municipality on January 29th, 1981. Meaning he is 41 years old at the time of writing.

He made his professional acting debut in 2006, playing a window cleaner in the Mexican drama Así del precipicio.

What else has Tenoch Huerta appeared in?

Tenoch Huerta has appeared in many TV shows and movies in Mexico, though many of these films might be unknown to American movie fans. In fact, most Americans’ first exposure to the actor might have been 2015’s Spectre, where he played a background character. However, since then, he has appeared in several popular TV shows and movies, including the role of Juan in The Forever Purge, Beto in Madres, and Rafael Caro Quintero in Narcos: Mexico.

Is Tenoch Huerta single?

Many fans are wondering what Tenoch Huerta’s current relationship status is. Unlike many mainstream Hollywood and MCU names, Tenoch keeps his private life under wraps, rarely talking about it to the press.

However, based on Instagram posts, many believe Tenoch is a single father with two children. He has posted pictures of himself with two children in what seems to be a rare glimpse into his family life.

What is Tenoch Huerta’s net worth?

While Tenoch has been a prolific actor and is well known in Mexico, he is less known to fans of mainstream Hollywood. But thanks to his roles in shows and movies like Narcos: Mexico and The Forever Purge this is slowly changing.

This means that the actor’s net worth is heavily debated, and various estimates can be found online. Ranging from $2 million to around $10 million. However, Wikifeed estimates his net worth is about $5 million, which makes sense. However, his role as Namor will likely rapidly increase his net worth, especially as the part will likely lead to this talented actor getting more mainstream Hollywood roles.