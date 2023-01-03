‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series.

Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.

Now, she’s going to join the ever-expanding WandaVision spin-off Coven of Chaos, according to a report from Deadline. The addition to the cast adds serious firepower to an already strong cast, with the likes of Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke. Rupp appeared in five episodes of WandaVision, with her playing Mrs. Hart, one of the many civilians enslaved by the Scarlet Witch in Westview.

Her addition is curious, as it implies the series will be set in the modern day rather than some time in the further back reaches of Marvel canon. Speculation will surely mount within fan circles about her role, and what it means for her character — if she is indeed reprising her WandaVision role.

The 71 year-old is set for a busy year, with That 70s Show sequel series That 90s Show premiering on Netflix from Jan. 19. Rupp isn’t the only cast member returning, with Spider-Man 3 star Topher Grace also confirmed for a return.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently filming, with it expected to release in late 2023 to early 2024.