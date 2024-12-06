‘That would be so fun’: Amy Adams already knows which Taylor Swift project she wants to partake in next

Amy Adams has long been the people’s dream casting to play Taylor Swift’s fierce publicist, Tree Paine, in a biopic and, we can all now breathe a collective sigh of relief, because she’s totally up for the job.

Recommended Videos

The Nightbitch actress was told about the passionate online movement by Jimmy Fallon, who is a close friend of Swift’s, during a Tonight Show appearance on Wednesday.

“That would be amazing, that would be so fun,” the six-time Oscar-nominee gushed as Fallon showed her an X post prophesizing the performance that would finally get her the coveted golden statuette. “Amy Adams will win an Oscar for Tree Paine’s biopic,” it said.

The legend of Tree Paine

Photo by Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Behind every great woman is… another great woman. That statement has never been truer than with Swift and Paine, who, together, have built one of, if not the single most impressive music career in history. Working together since 2014, the two have sailed the turbulent waters of Swift’s feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the dispute over her masters with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, and her sexual assault trial against a radio host who groped her at a meet-and-greet.

Though Swift is far from being the most uncontentious celebrity, Paine has made sure she retains the mass appeal and friendly public image that has in no small part contributed to the 34-year-old becoming the biggest pop star on the planet. Not everyone could come back from something like 2016’s snake-gate with the kind of grace and style that these two powerhouse women displayed.

Amy Adams would happily play Tree Paine in a movie if it got her closer to Taylor Swift

Photos by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/ Theo Stroomer/Getty Images

Though fans are convinced Adams should play Paine in a biopic thanks to the similarities between their copper-locked classic beauty, the actress is more interested in the connections the role might bring to the Eras Tour superstar.

“If it got me closer to Taylor, then that would be fun,” she admitted, explaining how attending Swift’s record-breaking concert in August of last year with Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Paulson converted her from a casual listener into a full-blown stan.

“I became a Swiftie at fifty, so I’m like a shifty fifty swiftie,” Adams joked. “I suddenly went from like ‘normal’ to like ‘I’ll take all the friendship bracelets!!!’ I was like, ‘Who am I?!” We’ve all been there. There’s just something special about the atmosphere at the Eras Tour. Maybe it’s the unifying traditions, the larger-than-life music, the unbridled joy, or the unapologetic femininity, but it definitely leaves a mark on any attendee.

The actress then went on to detail the one time she hung out with the singer, at an awards show after-after-party where they got to sing 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” at Karaoke. “I may have sang it a little loud, and I’m sure everybody was like ‘Amy, shut up. We want to hear Taylor sing.'” Fallon was there to reassure her that the musician probably loved it and got to herself boast about having sang with the Amy Adams.

While a Taylor Swift biopic is an inevitability, a Tree Paine biopic could be an outside-the-box perspective into the singer’s singular career that would probably make for a much better movie — especially with Amy Adams at the wheel.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy