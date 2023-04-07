Actor, director, and collector of awards, Helen Hunt is a certified legend of both the small and big screens. The native Californian was huge in the ’90s, although by that point, she’d already racked up nearly two decades of experience in Hollywood, having made her start as a child actor.

Hunt became a household name with her award-winning performance in the hit sitcom Mad About You, in which she was famously earning one million dollars per episode by the end of the show’s run (the same amount as her fellow lead Paul Reiser, in one of the earliest examples of a woman in Hollywood gaining parity with her male co-star). Nowadays, Hunt tends to focus on her directing career, although she still acts in films and, to a lesser extent, television. If you want to dive into her extensive back catalog and see her at her sparkling best, then read ahead for the 10 best Helen Hunt movies, ranked!

10. The Curse of the Jade Scorpion

This Woody Allen flick isn’t the controversial director’s best work, with Allen himself considering it one of his worst films, but Hunt’s performance is one of the few inarguably excellent things about it. The film’s plot involves a stage magician who hypnotizes two colleagues (Hunt and Allen) to become jewel thieves, with predictably Allen-esque screwball results. The Annie Hall star plays a version of himself, although not as obviously as most of his other films (the part was originally offered to both Jack Nicholson and Tom Hanks), whereas Hunt manages to elevate the mediocre material into something worth watching, all while showing off the comedic chops that turned Mad About You into one of America’s favorite sitcoms. Is it a great film? No. Does Hunt drag it into watchable territory? Definitely.

9. The Miracle of Kathy Miller

A bit of a Helen Hunt deep cut, this made-for-television drama hit the small screen in 1981 and is early proof of the star’s incredible range and ability to provide emotional depth to a role. The movie is based on the real-life story of a promising teen athlete who was critically injured after a horrific car crash, and follows her mental and physical recovery after the accident, culminating in her finishing a long-distance race.

Despite the fact she was only a teen at the time of the film’s release, Hunt’s performance is deft and moving, displaying heights that many established actors can’t reach. There are numerous moving scenes in the film, and it’s near impossible not to be in tears at the uplifting ending.

8. Bobby

Considering America is supposed to have a strict separation of church and state, the country sure loves to beatify politicians, and this is undoubtedly true of Robert F. Kennedy. A testament to this is the 2006 film Bobby, which is centered on the beloved senator’s 1968 murder. With an all-star ensemble cast, the movie follows a similar format to the terrible Oscar-winning Crash, which came out two years prior, by delving in and out of the lives of various folks in the days leading up to the shooting, culminating in the fateful event.

Hunt gives a strong turn as a political donor and socialite, standing out in a cast that includes Harry Belafonte, Emilio Estevez, and Anthony Hopkins. The movie itself is disjointed, long-winded, and a bit on the nose, but if you’re looking for a solid Hunt performance, you’ll get it here.

7. Pay It Forward

Another relatively bad film buoyed by the performances of its talented leads, Pay It Forward tries to play on the heartstrings but just ends up being maudlin. Hunt stars alongside Kevin Spacey and Haley Joel Osment, taking on the role of Osment’s alcoholic, damaged single mother, who oscillates between breaking up and getting back together with her abusive ex. Spacey plays a social studies teacher who assigns his class to come up with a project that will make the world better, which leads to Osment’s character coming up with the idea of “paying it forward.”

Sadly, the genuine and engaging performances by the three leads can’t paper over the cliche writing and corny plot. But, if you’re a lover of great acting, especially from Hunt, then you should give this drama a watch.

6. Cast Away

This astounding survival film is mostly known for Tom Hanks’ impeccable performance as a stranded FedEx worker, but Hunt’s small yet vital part can’t be understated when it comes to the movie’s emotional heft. Cast Away follows Hanks as his delivery plane crashes over a remote island, leading to four years of isolation before he’s eventually rescued. Upon arriving back to America, Hanks’ character learns he was declared dead, and as a result, his girlfriend (Hunt), who he had planned on marrying, has now moved on, having married and given birth to a daughter. The incredibly emotional scene between the pair toward the end of the film is gut-wrenching, with Hunt managing to pack a lifetime’s worth of emotion into a few minutes. The kiss they shared was even nominated for Best Kiss in a Movie at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

5. Twister

When Twister came out in 1996, audiences were astounded by its incredible special effects and Hunt’s captivating lead performance. The movie itself is a bit of a generic disaster film, so if you’re going in thinking that you’re going to have your world changed (especially in 2023, when special effects have improved drastically), you might be disappointed. If you want high-octane, thrilling action with some well-rendered tension, then this is the film for you.

Hunt stars alongside Bill Paxton as storm chasers in the middle of a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma, looking to place some measuring devices in the way of an F5 tornado’s path in order to learn more about the freak natural phenomenon and possibly improve storm warning systems. What follows is a whirlwind ride, topped by Hunt at her engaging best.

4. I See You

A creepy horror that packs in both suspense and jump scares, I See You is one of Hunt’s later entries on this list, but also one of the best. The plot involves affairs, strange goings-on, and a lot of betrayal, and Hunt performs excellently as the mother to a resentful child, who hates her for having an affair. There’s plenty of misdirection to keep audiences guessing, while Hunt’s performance is captivatingly authentic, especially her reaction to the chilling reveal. This is the sort of film that makes you want to lock the doors — before you realize even that might not mean you’re safe…

3. The Waterdance

Another inspiring tale of overcoming the odds, The Waterdance gives us an early indication of Hunt’s talent just before she exploded into the public consciousness with Mad About You. The film follows the story of Joel Garcia (Eric Stolz), who becomes paralyzed after an accident and has to come to terms with his new condition while going through rehab. Hunt plays Anna, a married woman who the main character was sleeping with before his paralysis, and manages to give an empathetic and engaging performance. The film itself is a great watch, and while Hunt stands out, the rest of her cast members are mesmerizing, too.

2. The Sessions

Based on a true story, this erotic comedy is about writer and poet Mark O’Brien — a poet who’s paralyzed thanks to contracting polio in his youth — and follows his attempts to lose his virginity through the use of a sex surrogate named Cheryl (Hunt). Expertly toeing the line between humorous and touching, The Sessions turns what could have been a bit of a mess of a story into something truly brilliant, and earned Hunt an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. An astonishing film (that received two massive standing ovations at Sundance) with an astounding performance from the Mad About You star.

1. As Good as It Gets

Could number one have been any other film? As Good as It Gets nabbed Hunt her Oscar, and rightfully so. One of the best rom-coms of all time, this brilliant, hilarious, and touching film is blessed with great writing and even better performances by Hunt and her co-stars Jack Nicholson and Greg Kinnear. The movie follows abrasive, grouchy romance novelist Melvin (Jack), who struggles with compulsive behavior, as he falls in love with his waitress Carol (Hunt) — the only person who seems able to stand him. Although somewhat formulaic in terms of plot and emotional arc, the film is a definite must-watch for anybody who cares about rom-com history, and the sparkling turn by Hunt makes it all the more brilliant.