The 10 best Walton Goggins movies and TV shows

The Emmy-nominated star has been in some of the most popular shows and films of the past few years, but what are his best performances?

Alabama-born actor Walton Goggins has a memorable name, but there’s no doubt when he’s on-screen, he puts in performances that are just as eye-catching and unforgettable as the moniker his parents gave him. He’s been involved in laugh-out-loud comedies, heartbreaking dramas, and big-budget action films, which just goes to show his vast range and ability as an actor. Whether he’s riffing humorously as he does in The Righteous Gemstones, or giving a nuanced, deeply emotional performance as he does in That Evening Sun, the actor is always an engaging presence that gives it his all. Whether you’re a fan of his, or just saw him in something and can’t get his performance out of your head, check out our list of the best Walton Goggins movies and TV shows!

10. Ant-Man and the Wasp

Goggins plays a villain in this Paul Rudd action sequel, which ended up being both a commercial and critical hit for the MCU when it was released back in 2018. The movie chronicles the adventures of Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Rudd) and Hope Pym/the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they join up with Pym’s father to try and rescue her mother from the Quantum Realm. However, they realize they need a part from a dodgy dealer named Sonny Burch (Goggins), who ends up double-crossing them in the hope of profiting off of the research being done by the Pym clan. Goggins brings the perfect blend of humor and seriousness as the bad guy and is a big part of the reason why this film is so beloved by many Marvel fans.

9. Sons of Anarchy

Although Goggins only appeared in six episodes across three of seven seasons in Sons of Anarchy, he was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Guest Performance for his role as Venus Van Damme, a trans sex worker who eventually became an ally of the gang and enters into a romantic relationship with Tig. Although the role would probably be taken by a trans actor today, there’s no doubt Goggins made sure his character was portrayed with nuance, something a lot of trans characters don’t get the courtesy of, as they often end up being the butt of jokes thanks to lazy writing. Plus, he gets to deliver some of the funniest lines in the series, usually at the expense of the tough bikers.

8. That Evening Sun

Goggins again only has a small part in this tightly plotted, emotional film, but he’s excellent as the son of the protagonist (in the loosest sense of the word). The film follows Abner (Hal Holbrook), a grouchy former farmer who escapes from the nursing home he’s been left in by his son Paul (Goggins), only to find that Paul has leased the farm to a family, headed by a man that Abner hates. What follows is a tale of revenge and redemption, ending in a painful climax in which Abner is almost killed, only to wake up in the hospital with Paul at his side. Brilliantly paced and with a cast all at the top of their game, That Evening Sun might not be Goggins’ longest performance, but it’s certainly a memorable one.

7. Tomb Raider

Replacing Angelina Jolie as the eponymous character in this film based on the famous game series was no easy task, but Alicia Vikander did an admirable job as Lara Croft, aided by a supporting cast that included Goggins. The movie takes us on a journey alongside Croft as she travels to East Asia in an attempt to find her missing father, who is presumed dead, although she thinks he’s still around. Goggins is once again great as the villain, this time playing the part of Mathias Vogel, a long-term rival of the Croft family and a member of Trinity, a shady organization that has funded an exhibition to discover an ancient queen’s tomb and harness her power.

6. The Shield

While most cop shows attempt to paint the police in an unfailingly positive light, FX show The Shield took a similar route to its contemporary The Wire, and instead focused on corruption in the force, and how officers often utilize illegal means to make sure their arrest numbers stay up, all while committing crimes themselves. Throughout the series, a number of incredible actors had guest appearances and longer arcs, including the legendary Glenn Close, and Chicano superstar Michael Peña. Goggins was a series regular and played the role of Shane Vendrell, a racist, reckless womanizer who doesn’t just bend the rules but snaps them. A great show that will have you hooked from episode one.

5. Justified

This Kentucky-based neo-Western was critically acclaimed throughout its run, and holds up incredibly well to this day. Justified follows Appalachian locals in the eastern part of the state as they go about their daily lives, with the series delving into the local police force, Kentuckian crime families, and the personal issues that arise from working in such a small, tight-knit community. Goggins appears in season two but has a recurring role right until the series ends. He plays Boyd Crowder, the son of a famous criminal who is getting into the family business himself, and eventually becomes a born-again Christian to try and hide his tracks. A compelling character brought to life by some great acting.

4. Vice Principals

A brilliant albeit short-lived HBO black comedy, Vice Principals follows Neal Gamby (Danny McBride) and Lee Russell (Goggins) as two unlikable, petty, and veering on sociopathic co-vice principals who are determined to ruin the reputation of their new boss so she leaves the school and Gamby can replace her as principal. However, the more they scheme, the more their incompetence gets in the way, alienating them from other members of staff and pushing Gamby further away from his dream. Goggins is absolutely hilarious throughout the two-season run, as evidenced by the fact he won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the role of Lee.

3. Django Unchained

Goggins shows off his nasty side once more as the brutal plantation overseer Billy Crash in this Tarantino alternative history Western. The movie follows Django (Jamie Foxx), an escaped enslaved man who is attempting to find his wife and gain freedom for them both. Goggins appears toward the climax of the film, and his presence is as unnerving and tense as you’d expect, given that his character is tasked with castrating the titular character. The menace shines through, and it’s a testament to his acting that viewers are pretty happy to see him brutally murdered in the film’s explosive ending.

2. The Righteous Gemstones

Danny McBride and Goggins team up once more in a brilliant dark comedy, although this time he’s a little less sociopathic and a lot more pathetic (in all the right ways). The Righteous Gemstones follows the Gemstone clan, a group of thieving megachurch owners and Christian grifters (which, in reality, is the vast majority of Christian pastors who adhere to the Prosperity Gospel). Goggins plays Baby Billy Freeman, the brother-in-law of the Gemstone patriarch and a child star turned pathological liar who is doing God’s work by scamming the rest of the family of their ill-gotten gains.

1. The Accountant

Goggins both produced and acted in this Oscar-winning short film that explores the plight of farmers in the U.S. Ray McKinnon directs and stars in the short, playing the titular role of the accountant, whose mathematical abilities might help save the O’Dell family from losing their beloved farm. Goggins plays Tommy O’Dell, a member of the family and one of the characters who the accountant tries to inspire and help throughout the course of the film. Full of whimsy but with a very important message about how those who grow our crops are being crushed, this is an excellent movie that’s well worth the accolades it picked up.