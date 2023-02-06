The 2023 Grammys already has its strangest crossover as Dwayne Johnson meets Adele

Dwayne Johnson and Adele might not seem like they’ve got a lot in common, but it hasn’t stopped them from having the weirdest two worlds collide moment at the 2023 Grammys.

Johnson who has just come off the back of a meteoric loss with the failing of Black Adam and the re-re-rebooting of the DC Universe decided to give the music world some attention. The certified rock star, apropos of seemingly nothing, then met up with none other than Adele.

To the completely uninitiated, you’d be wondering why Johnson was there in the first place. But as we soon discovered, he’s one of the various ceremony hosts for this year’s tournament. The moment he met Adele, though, is one of the early highlights of the 2023 ceremony. Captured on the broadcast, you’ll struggle to find a weirder pop culture crossover this year.

A DREAM COME TRUE pic.twitter.com/37SXG3OyyW — Nen 💜 (@adeleverse) February 6, 2023

Audiences are slightly flummoxed why The Rock is also in the very front row for the show, with them empathizing with everyone sitting behind him, as they attempt to look past the absolute man mountain in their way.

Why is Dwayne Johnson in front row? Help me understand that #Grammys — light fader (@HandsomeBasta12) February 6, 2023

what is Dwayne Johnson doing there? — ｡ (@hstylbby) February 6, 2023

Adele did look absolutely delighted to be meeting The Rock, with it legitimately looking like a dream come true for the accomplished singer. Adele is up for an astonishing seven categories at this year’s ceremony, well and truly ahead of many of her rivals. Only Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar boast more nominations next to their name this year.

Perhaps this chance encounter will be enough to get Adele cast in a big-budget movie with Johnson someday soon.