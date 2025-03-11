The actress with the best hair on ‘Harry Potter’ not named Emma Watson is starting an OnlyFans for trichophiliacs

Of all the popular film franchises to have come and gone from the zeitgeist, none have created legacies quite as eclectic as Harry Potter. Daniel Radcliffe has been quietly doing whatever he wants with all the money he got (and if he keeps choosing projects like Swiss Army Man, we all win), Emma Watson has used her platform to forward her advocacy and activism vocations, and J. K. Rowling continues to double down on her vile anti-trans rhetoric while churning out a trio of paltry Fantastic Beasts screenplays.

Now, it’s Jessie Cave‘s turn to make another big post-Harry Potter headline, by way of an OnlyFans dedicated to trichophilia.

As you can see in the video above (assuming you’re not already familiar with Greek prefixes), trichophilia is a type of fetish wherein the harborer is aroused by hair, whether it be by seeing, touching, or listening to the brushing of said hair. Special fixations can occur with wet hair, different hair colors, different hair lengths, or different hairstyles. Hair grown on the head is the most common subject of fixation for trichophiliacs, although it’s possible for some to be aroused by body hair as well.

Cave, with her many square miles of dirty blonde locks, saw this opportunity and has since taken it. Speaking on her Before We Break Up Again podcast yesterday, Cave reflected on the comments she’s received about her hair throughout the years, which partially prompted her decision to start this venture.

I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram and I have now for a while. I just noticed that I always get comments. They’re never sexually depraved or lascivious. It’s never dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing and I just thought, ‘… I’m going to do something that is very niche.’

But this decision goes beyond a monetary opportunity as well. Indeed, Cave sees this as a way to push the boundaries of how she’s perceived and, by extension, how she expresses herself.

It’s been quite liberating. I really am choosing to think of this as an empowering moment for me because I have been this very straight, prim actress for a lot of my career and this is very much a way of me saying, ‘Okay, I’m doing something that is not normal. This is weird and me and a bit kinky. And why not?’

During the Harry Potter heyday, Cave portrayed one Lavender Brown, a Gryffindor student and a classmate of Harry’s in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and the Deathly Hallows duology. She briefly romances Ron Weasley in Half-Blood Prince, and goes on to participate in the Battle of Hogwarts in Deathly Hallows, where her life is ultimately taken by the werewolf Fenrir Greyback.

Since then, Cave has continued acting in film, television, and theatre, and also published a comedy-drama novel titled Sunset in 2021. In 2012, she made her Edinburgh Fringe debut with her show Bookworm, while her critically-acclaimed show Sunrise served as her sophomore bow in that festival. She also runs a YouTube channel known as Pindippy.

