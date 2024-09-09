‘The actual funniest outcome’: The Bennifer divorce drama may be just about to take the most dramatic turn possible

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are over — again, but this time, lawyers are involved after finally making it down the aisle. Lopez officially filed for divorce, the romantic dream is over, and everyone has questions.

The couple, known as Bennifer in the media, has now proven twice that they can’t make it work. They were the “It” couple of the 2000s, but the media pressure was too much, and both needed time to grow, separately. Affleck married Jennifer Garner and had three children, and Lopez married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her twins.

Several failed relationships later, Bennifer found their way back to each other in April 2021, after her split from Alex Rodriguez. Things went from nothing to everything in the blink of an eye, because, within a year they were engaged, and then rushed to a Las Vegas chapel and were married.

Affleck and Lopez finally seemed to have it all, until suddenly they didn’t. The fairytale came crashing down less than two years later as the media started reporting on trouble in paradise. On the anniversary of their second wedding anniversary, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce. but you won’t believe what’s happened now.

Jennifer Lopez’s latest intimate moment with Matt Damon has fans shook

Nobody wants to hear it but the actual funniest outcome is if these two have been having an affair. https://t.co/waM2izwfjq — mary (@theoceanblooms) September 9, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were photographed talking at an afterparty after premiering the film Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival. The biopic, which tells the true story of American wrestler Anthony Robles, stars Jennifer Lopez as Robles’ mother, Judy Robles, with Affleck and Damon’s Artists Equity producing the film.

According to PEOPLE, a source shared that Damon and Lopez “had a long, deep conversation” at an Unstoppable afterparty, during which they held hands and looked serious, although they laughed several times during their 20-minute talk. Affleck, who was a co-producer, didn’t attend the event. However, the pictures of the two had fans speculate, one noting that it would be the “actual funniest outcome is if these two have been having an affair.” Other fans commented that they’d “lose it” if that were true, with another writing, “That would be a true wildcard for my 2024 Bingo board.”

Fear not — Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez are almost certainly not having an affair. Damon has been happily married to Luciana Damon since 2005 and shares three daughters. His wife Luciana was also at the event and sat at the same table with Lopez, so there’s no further need for drama.

While the alleged affair would single-handedly be the biggest plot twist of the 21st century, their conversation put the biggest divorce rumor to rest — that Damon didn’t agree with Affleck’s relationship with JLo or that she didn’t want Ben to hang out with Matt. Their recent interaction at TIFF proved they are just two people who are deeply connected by someone they love.

