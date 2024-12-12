The ‘American Psycho’ remake has found its Patrick Bateman and people are already predicting he’s about to go full Luigi Mangione

Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho remake has been gestating for some time, and considering Christian Bale’s iconic performance — arguably the role that made him the star he is today — fans have been fervently fan-casting their picks for the new Patrick Bateman. Names like the embattled Armie Hammer, Jacob Elordi, and even fellow Elvis Presley actor Austin Butler were thrown into the mix. Now, Variety reports Guadagnino has finally found his Bateman in Butler.

Recommended Videos

The original American Psycho was based on a novel by Brat Pack author Bret Easton Ellis. The 2000 film adaptation grew from a moderate success into a cult classic, beloved for its satirical take on the out-of-touch Wall Street elite and their vain competitions — down to their bickering over nearly identical business cards.

Both the book and the film immerse us in Patrick Bateman’s unraveling psyche as he descends into psychopathic violence. Christian Bale’s conventionally attractive yet chillingly sterile face carried the original film, his performance elevated by the unnerving narration that brought Bateman’s inner turmoil to life. Now Guadagnino — best known for Challengers — will direct the reimagining, and he believes Butler is up to the task.

According to the studio, this project isn’t a remake but rather a new adaptation of the book, with its own distinct rules and themes. If Guadagnino’s previous films are any indication, this version might lean heavily into the eroticism and decay of Wall Street culture. Fans should also keep an eye on the supporting cast since the original American Psycho relied heavily on its ensemble to balance Bateman’s unnerving presence.

Austin Butler’s career has been on a meteoric rise over the past five years, marked by ambitious choices tailored to elevate his status in Hollywood. Unlike the previous generation of stars, Butler and his contemporaries appear to be steering clear of being boxed into roles they can’t outgrow. This generation seems determined to avoid doubling back to old franchises or characters, as evidenced by Chris Evans recently announcing his return to the Avengers sandbox.

For online fans, Butler’s strategy seems to be working. He’s already gained a reputation for his intense commitment — perhaps overcommitment — to his roles. His immersion in the role of Elvis famously led him to retain the King’s accent for months after filming had wrapped. Naturally, X users have begun speculating about how deep Butler’s method acting will go for American Psycho. One user joked that he should be monitored whenever he enters a pet store.

jesus christ no, why would you give that role to a method actor! attn all pet stores do NOT sell any rats to austin butler https://t.co/SxQZk9Uslk — bosmsoz (@BossMoz) December 11, 2024

While another quipped that he might even transform into suspected assassin Luigi Mangione in a couple of months.

Austin Butler after method acting Patrick Bateman for 7 months pic.twitter.com/cPjlUGCNG7 — ‏ً (@furyofthegodz) December 11, 2024

Austin Butler has already won a Golden Globe for his previous dramatic work, and it seems he is ready to make a few more movies that will certainly attract some awards attention. It’s going to be interesting to see which of the stars in his generation will be the first to win an Oscar. All eyes are now on his Dune: Part Two co-star Timothée Chalamet, who has a good chance of winning next year for his outstanding performance as Bob Dylan that Dylan himself approved and unwittingly kicked off a hilarious trend.

All in all, Butler seems poised for another iconic role. Let’s just hope he doesn’t take this one too seriously.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy