The 10 best Finn Wolfhard movies and TV shows, ranked

At just 19 years old, Finn Wolfhard is one of the most promising young actors of his generation. Easily recognizable from his lead role in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, the rising star has starred in multiple notable projects over the years.

From feature films and shows, to lending his voice to well-received animated projects, the Canadian star has stacked up quite the impressive catalogue, and his upcoming projects only spell greater things for him. So, here are Finn Wolfhard’s best movies and television shows so far, ranked from worst to best.

10. The Turning

Wolfhard certainly has a penchant for horror and thriller projects and The Turning is one example of such. The 2021 movie is set in the year 1994 and follows a governess who starts working to take care of a pair of orphaned siblings, Flora and Miles. The two prove to be incredibly troublesome and things take a turn for the worse when the governess begins to witness strange occurrences, including ghosts and apparitions. While the performances of Wolfhard and the rest of the cast were praised, the film as a whole was greatly panned, both by critics and audiences, and received a rare grade of “F.”

9. The Goldfinch

Based on the bestselling novel by Donna Tartt, The Goldfinch follows a young boy called Theo who steals a painting from a museum after his mother is killed in a terrorist bombing. The movie follows Theo from his adolescence to adulthood as he deals with his grief and finds his way in life. Wolfhard plays a young version of the character Boris who was friends with Theo and a bad influence on him, and Aneurin Barnard plays the older version of the character. Much like The Turning, The Goldfinch was poorly received, even though the cast’s acting was positively singled out.

8. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Wolfhard joined the Ghostbusters franchise in 2021 as Trevor Spengler, grandson of Egon Spengler, one of the original Ghostbusters. The film follows Egon’s estranged daughter Callie and her children Phoebe and Trevor as they move into Egon’s farmhouse after his death and find themselves amid another paranormal adventure. The movie also featured many actors from the original Ghostbuster movies, invoking a sense of nostalgia in fans.

7. The Addams Family

This animated comedy follows the classic Addams family who have settled in New Jersey after being run out of their last town. Eccentric husband and wife duo Gomez and Morticia Addams, alongside their equally troubling children Wednesday and Pugsley are once again threatened to be run out of their home when a TV host tries to turn the town against them in her bid to create her idea of a perfect and picturesque neighborhood. Wolfhard starred alongside big names like Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Chloe Grace Moretz in the film, and the voice acting of the cast was met with a positive reception.

6. It Chapter Two

It Chapter Two is the sequel to 2017’s already-classic, record-breaking horror film, It. The movie is set 27 years after the gruesome events in the first movie and follows the members of the Losers Club as adults as they band together one last time to defeat the revived clown, Pennywise. The relationships between the characters are examined and tested as they’ve all grown up, and shown in contrast to that of their younger selves, using flashbacks. Wolfhard reprised his role as Richie Tozier, now playing a younger version of the character, while Bill Hader played the adult version. It Chapter Two was not received as favorably as the first installment but many fans still enjoyed it, leading to its commercial success.

5. Carmen Sandiego

Carmen Sandiego is a fun-filled and action-packed Netflix animated series that stars Gina Rodriguez as the titular sleuth, a young girl who was trained to be a thief but has turned over a new leaf and uses her skills to sabotage the academy that trained her. Wolfhard lends his voice acting chops alongside Rodriguez as Player, her hacker sidekick and the trusty tech guy who helps her plan her elaborate missions and keeps her from getting caught while on her heists. The show has been praised for its humor, creativity, and intricate character work with Wolfhard’s performance being a standout.

4. When You Finish Saving the World

When You Finish Saving the World pairs Wolfhard with Oscar-winner Julianne Moore in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut. The heartfelt drama follows a mother and son who find it difficult connecting with one another. Ziggy Katz loves to perform for fans online, and his mother Evelyn runs a shelter for domestic abuse survivors. Their worlds can’t seem to find a balance, and the pair seek to fill out this void with other human replacements. The film was released to great praise for the story, direction, and acting.

3. Night Shifts

Wolfhard wrote and directed Night Shits, a Canadian short comedy that was very well received, placing the youngster on the map as one of the rising directors to watch. While he’s already a household name for his acting, his directorial efforts are sure to make him a huge standout in the film industry.

2. It

After the immediate success of Stranger Things, It was Wolfhard’s next project that gained mainstream popularity. The supernatural horror follows a group of children who refer to themselves as the Loser’s Club, as they face an evil entity that appears as a clown called Pennywise. The children all terrorizing their town. It became a critical and commercial success following its success, and is already regarded as one of the best horror films of all time. Wolfhard brought the foul-mouthed character Richie Tozier to life, and his performance, alongside the rest of the cast, was met with widespread praise.

1. Stranger Things

Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler in what is undoubtedly his breakout role. Netflix’s Stranger Things is a paranormal sci-fi series that focuses on a group of kids as they investigate and get tangled in the supernatural happenings in their small town of Hawkins. Alongside Wolfhard, other young actors like Milly Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin gained mainstream recognition through the show, which has become a huge hit for the streaming titan. Four seasons in, and Stranger Things is still Wolfhard’s most popular role as the show has consistently won multiple major awards and broken Netflix’s viewing records.