After announcing that she’d be taking her final bow at the end of the month, Beanie Feldstein ignited rumors about who would replace her as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. Of course, many people were suggesting Lea Michele and even claiming to know it was her.

Ever since the Funny Girl revival was announced, people have been making jokes and references to Michele’s Glee Character, Rachel Berry, whose dream was to star as Fanny Brice on Broadway. Now, it seems that the so-called fictional dream is coming true in reality for Michele as it has just been announced that she’ll be taking over the role after Labor Day.

Due to how horrendously iconic Rachel Berry was, and how much hate and negativity has come to light about Lea Michele in recent years, there’s plenty of room for parody to go around. Whether you’re making jokes about Lea being unable to read or if you’re simply bringing up her less-than-stellar track record with co-stars, Twitter is a wild place and we’ve seen some wild tweets surrounding this announcement. We’ve compiled the best tweets we could find about Lea Michele, Glee, and Funny Girl.

In a tweet by user @AaliyahOroro, we see an ode to the series, Sex and the City in using Carrie Bradshaw’s famous form in a Twitter-based apology to the world for streaming Michele’s version of the Funny Girl classic, “Don’t Rain on My Parade”.

As I reel from the news that Lea Michele is set to play Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, I couldn’t help but wonder…Did my 1 million streams of Rachel Berry’s version of ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ help bring this travesty to fruition? If it did, I am truly, deeply sorry. pic.twitter.com/OdbaeTB0Av — Aaliyah Sloan (@AaliyahOroro) July 11, 2022

Of course, the Glee fans, otherwise known as ‘Gleeks’, are talking about how crazily uncanny this whole situation is to the show itself and her iconic character.

and in the end glee was just lea michele’s six season long audition for funny girl — adelaide (@phantcmthread) July 11, 2022

Other Twitter users, like @katiebug95_, are choosing a different approach in using the theory that Lea Michele can’t read to discuss the news.

the worst part is that even if we try to cyberbully lea michele out of funny girl she won’t even be able to read our mean tweets — Katie Elizabeth (Taylor’s Version) (@katiebug95_) July 11, 2022

There was no Glee without Sue Sylvester, played by Jane Lynch. Now, this tweet from @spencremonty24 is multifaceted because it’s both an edited scene from Glee starring Jane Lynch, but it’s also funny because Jane Lynch is currently in Funny Girl and will be leaving before Michele begins her run.

Jane Lynch dropping out of Funny Girl before she has to work with Lea Michele again pic.twitter.com/8rrdgJ3ngY — Stattan Ælander (@spencremonty24) July 11, 2022

And of course, what is Lea Michele without her Glee and Scream Queens creator partner in crime, Ryan Murphy? He’s always had big dreams for Lea, and some believe he had a lot to do with her getting the role in the first place.

This just in: Ryan Murphy has 57 days to read Lea Michele her lines for Funny Girl — Ethan Miller (@ethanmiller423) July 11, 2022

If you’re looking for some entertainment, just look up Lea Michele’s name on Twitter and you’ll be satisfied for hours on end.

lea michele forcing jonathan groff to read her funny girl lines to her rn pic.twitter.com/Hy6HrISK24 — rio (@rioc123) July 11, 2022

lea michele made a deal with the devil so she could be in funny girl on broadway… she’s like ariel but instead of trading her voice she traded the ability to read — freya (@freyabwg) July 11, 2022

Me explaining Beanie’s early departure and Lea Michele’s 13-year-long mission to star in Funny Girl to my boyfriend for the last 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/Qel2WU9XfF — Jillian Goltzman (@Jillian_Writes) July 11, 2022

funny girl’s producers after deciding to go with lea michele pic.twitter.com/mHMSh7ihgp — m (@bigIttIeIies) July 11, 2022

i need to get tickets to lea michele’s first performance of funny girl so i can walk out halfway through just like sue did in s5, ep17 — madeleine (@madeleinejanne) July 11, 2022

Lea Michele showing up to her first performance of Funny Girl pic.twitter.com/Q5oFxHulQz — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 11, 2022

lea michele when she inevitably joins funny girl on broadway now pic.twitter.com/2WOIMWcZD2 — brie. (@briebxrries) July 11, 2022

If Lea Michele is cast in funny girl alongside Jane lynch I will be forced to come to the conclusion that the world as we know it is actually just an episode of Glee and idk if I can handle this — Morrisa Cohen (@morrisa_cohen2) July 10, 2022

NOT LEA MICHELE ACTUALLY GETTING THE FUNNY GIRL PART- pic.twitter.com/aQSKLW8Aup — q (@stokerrcohen) July 11, 2022

jane lynch when lea michele shows up to her first funny girl rehearsal pic.twitter.com/A6DVZID1Ix — leyla 🍒 | ST SPOILERS (@leylanocontext) July 11, 2022

We really hope Barbra Streisand has not been made aware of this complete and utter mess.