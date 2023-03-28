‘The Boys’ star Karl Urban takes a stand against Elon Musk’s paid verification

From April 15 onwards, you can add Karl Urban to the gigantic list of celebrities condemning the bird app’s newest unwanted rules that are borderline useless imposed by its CEO Elon Musk.

From superhero to paid verification boycotter, the actor responsible for bringing The Boys‘ Butcher to life on our screens has taken to social media to warn fans about the upcoming changes in the Twittersphere. Earlier today, multi-millionaire Musk announced that only users who pay for their Twitter verification will be appearing on the “For You” page on the app. This new function is, supposed to counterattack the amount of AI bots that plague the site, but Urban refuses to fall for the CEO’s tactics.

Hey y’all , I’ll loose the blue tick on Saturday

I’m opposed to spending money on social media .

I’ll go checkless .

Please be careful of

Imposters & money soliciting scams . I will never ask you for money on any social media platform .

Cheers ✌🏽K — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) March 28, 2023

Upon discovering he would lose the blue tick the following Saturday, the actor quickly warned fans not to fall for any scamming schemes that may arise upon his refusal to spend money on social media. Moreover, Urban adds that he would never solicit money on any social media platform, and therefore, fans ought to pay attention to all those impersonating Urban as the blue tick ceases from his official accounts.

While Urban is not necessarily threatening to leave Twitter, as has Shonda Rhimes and Elton John, he is joining the lengthy list of celebrities who have spoken up against Musk‘s constant changes to the bird app, which have caused a major decline in Twitter’s value since his takeover in 2022. Earlier today, actor William Shatner also joined hands with Urban, as he too criticized the upcoming verification rules.

It is unlikely that Urban or even Shatner will leave the app in the upcoming future, however, if the unthinkable does happen, both actors can be later found on their other social media handles.