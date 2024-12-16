The ‘Dilbert’ cartoonist has a chilling drone theory and Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks he’s on to something

In case you haven’t heard or been paying attention, there have been numerous drone sightings over New Jersey and people are pretty up in arms about it. No ones seems to know anything and it’s causing quite a commotion. One woman who thinks she knows what’s going on is genius-in-her-own-mind Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene is latching on to a theory by Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams, and claiming there’s more going on. What a thinker.

Besides creating the Dilbert comic, Adams is also known for an epic racist rant last year where he urged white people to “get the hell away from Black people” because they are a “hate group.” This understandably was not taken well. Just some context for you. Now onto the drone stuff.

Adams big “drone theory” is that America is preparing for war, and that the “supply of drones far exceeds our supply of drone pilots. We need massive training, and fast.” They’re training at night, because drones are the “future of warfare,” and most wars will happen at during that time.

Why are the drones in populated areas? Because that’s where they’ll be fighting, apparently. Adams said the drones are “so reliable there is no real risk of one crashing in an urban area. … My pattern recognition says we’re planning for war, and soon.”

My current drone theory:



Drones are the future of warfare.



We expect a drone war soon, in Iran or elsewhere.



Our supply of drones far exceeds our supply of drone pilots. We need massive training, and fast. DEI is probably a factor.



It wouldn’t make sense to train in a… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 15, 2024

This brings us to Greene. Greene is the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district. She is a government employee to the nth degree. As a congresswoman, she is also privy to security information the common citizen never gets to see.

Greene retweeted Adams’ theory and said, “I also think this could be true.”

“However, the government needs to come clean and tell the American people what is going on.” Woman, you are the government! You’re in there. As an elected representative, you can knock on doors and ask questions of powerful people. Do you not know that??

Greene goes on to say that the most “infuriating part” of the whole ordeal is that the “government lies and hides everything while the people have to pay for it all.” What exactly people are “paying for” is anyone’s guess. Greene loves to point fingers and doesn’t care if she comes off as ignorant and dumb, probably because she doesn’t know she’s coming off that way.

We are not the only ones who share this view. X user Jack Ross also calls out the blatant density of this woman.

You are the government.



Pick up your taxpayer-funded phone and call some of the knowledgeable govt-employee contacts that you should have been cultivating these past 3 1/2 years.



Use DC’s taxpayer-funded public transportation to visit their govt offices.



Be a normal US Rep. — Jack Ross 🇺🇸 (@jwross55) December 15, 2024

Just pick up the phone, Marjorie. Stop pandering to your base for ten seconds and do some actual work. How is President-elect Donald Trump dealing with the drone situation? By making fun of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, that’s how! Trump took to Truth Social and reposted an AI generated image of the former governor and presidential candidate going to town on some McDonald’s while drones deliver him more bags.

There have been about 1000 drone sightings in the state of New Jersey in the last month. No one really knows what they are, but Greene doesn’t seem to know how to do her job. There’s a shocker.

