The George Lopez kidney divorce controversy, explained

Actor and comedian George Lopez and Ann Serrano shared nearly two decades of marriage, appearing to be a solid couple. But behind the scenes, their relationship took a different turn, ultimately ending in divorce.

Lopez and Serrano married in 1993 and welcomed their daughter, Mayan, three years later. Just like any other couple, the relationship had its ups and downs, and one of the challenges they faced was Lopez’s health scare. At 43 years old, the comedian was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, a condition that gradually weakens kidney function. Since there are barely any symptoms in its early stages, those with the condition may not be diagnosed until the disease has progressed significantly.

Lopez had symptoms since he was a child, but nothing too serious to raise alarms. Into his adulthood, he experienced some back pains but attributed it to being overworked. He only sought medical attention when the pain became so excruciating that standing up straight was impossible. A trip to the doctor confirmed that Lopez’s kidneys were shutting down, and he needed a kidney transplant.

In 2005, about a year after his diagnosis, Lopez underwent a life-saving kidney transplant. His donor wasn’t just anyone – it was his wife. The surgery was a success, but beyond that, it was the couple’s show of strength and Serrano’s incredible act of selflessness that captured headlines. Lopez shared that his wife didn’t hesitate to offer her kidney as soon as they found out he needed one. As Serrano said:

“To me, this was about us, about our daughter, Mayan. But George, he comes from a very dysfunctional family, a horrific childhood. It was hard for him to accept that someone would give him the gift of life.”

Lopez expressed his deep gratitude, saying in an interview, “I can’t pay her back, but what I can do is make her as happy as she thought I would when we first got married.” In another instance, he said after almost losing his life and getting a new lease on life thanks to his wife, he couldn’t see them fighting over anything. “No, hombre. Especially now after giving me life, it’s whatever she wants,” he said.

Five years after the surgery, the couple announced that their marriage was coming to an end after 17 years due to irreconcilable differences. They released a joint statement that said it was an amicable divorce, adding, “They remain dedicated parents, and committed partners in business and their philanthropic organization, the Lopez Foundation.”

The announcement took the public by surprise, especially since Lopez and Serrano appeared to have a good relationship, one that was made stronger after the transplant. Rumors also swirled about Lopez’s infidelity, sparking backlash from people who accused him of treating his wife poorly, especially after she selflessly donated a kidney to save his life.

In a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan, Lopez talked about his divorce, saying that he and Serrano had strong personalities. However, he refrained from getting into the specifics of why their marriage failed. When it came to the public’s harsh criticism, he said, “I deserve a lot of the hits that I got.” Lopez’s relationship with his daughter crumbled after the divorce, but after years of estrangement, the father and daughter reunited and now star in a sitcom, Lopez vs Lopez, that they co-created.

