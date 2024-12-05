The highest-paid OnlyFans earners: How much they make, confirmed

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain whipped up quite the maelstrom of controversy with the claim that she’s made $43 million this year on the platform from subscriptions and tips, raising questions as to whether the whole enterprise even makes sense at this point, or if there’s even validity to such claims, already undermined by adult actors who also inhabit the same ecosystem, and who bring their lucrative, built-in fanship with them.

And unfortunately, claims such as Rain’s contribute to a public misperception about the OnlyFans platform and to adult entertainment work, in general. The young and impressionable are easily groomed into believing that embarking on an OF career will net them a fortune, whereas the average account, per Influencer MarketingHub and TechReport, brings in a measly $151 a month, of which OF takes 20%. Further highlighting the inequity, the top 1% of earners garner a full 33% of the money, and 73% of the money brought in is by the top 10%.

In a world where a banana taped to a wall sells for $6.2 million and is ultimately counted as an artistic expression, nothing is going to make any sense anymore. Now, being utterly dumbfounded at the amount of money some OnlyFans models make every month and every year has turned into something of a pastime for social media, but try as they might at every turn to stagger us with huge numbers, there’s always going to be someone who tops it. No matter how outrageous the number, there’s always a new record to break, a new height to reach, a new headline to shock people into disbelief.

It’s not even the practice itself, or the discourse surrounding the ethicality of it all, which still rages on and on in society. At some point, it’s the realization that the very fabric of the economy has been compromised to a point of absurdity, and that maybe it wasn’t such a bad idea to rein in latent capitalism before it made a parody of all our lives.

But that, as they say, is a story for another time. For now, to give you a quick recap of everything that has gone down, Rain’s hair-raising claim was recently questioned by two other famous models on the platform, Farrah Abraham and Maitland Ward, who said that the numbers don’t make much sense. Rain has replied through TMZ. “I have shown video proof on Twitter and I have no reason to lie. I wish success for their careers and they are more than welcome to personally contact OnlyFans to verify the legitimacy of my numbers.”

Meanwhile, Rain’s story became so viral on social media that one user insulted her by saying, “Please stop calling prostitutes ‘models.’ Thank you.” And to that, as one would imagine, she had the perfect clapback. “You can call me whatever you want. I will be laughing my way to the bank.” Fair enough, Sophie, fair enough.

The whole conversation has opened a can of worms around OnlyFans again, so here are some further statistics about the controversial platform that you might find interesting.

How many users does OnlyFans have, and who are its top models?

As of 2024, per data reported by Fanfox, OnlyFans has close to 400 million users, more than 5 million of whom are content creators. Users have spent close to $8 billion on the platform in 2024. Not all of that comprises adult stars and pornographic content, of course, but it’s safe to assume that most of it (or more accurately, close to 98% according to various sources) and the platform’s revenue, comes from that. This is a noticeable uptick from 2023, which was only $6.6 billion.

As for the platform’s top earners in 2024, here they are based on rough monthly earnings.

Bhad Bhabie — $1,489,370 per month Jameliz Benitez Smith — $1,401,600 per month Belle Delphine — $1,205,500 per month Amber Rose — $1,122,000 per month Liliana Jasmine — $982,000 per month Megan Barton-Hanson — $972,000 per month Bryce Adams — $960,000 per month Amouranth — $958,000 per month Skylar Mae — $794,500 per month Iggy Azalea — $780,000 per month Jem Wolfie — $692,000 per month Natalie Monroe — $678,000 per month Gemma McCourt — $622,000 per month Zooe Moore — $582,900 per month Lauren Goodger — $554,000 per month Mia Khalifa — $515,000 per month Marie Temara — $456,000 per month Kayla Bumsy — $431,000 per month Jessica Nigri — $400,000 per month Camilla Araujo — $398,000 per month

Note that these are only based on monthly earnings, but if we factor in overall earnings, celebrities like Iggy Azalea and Cardi B and even popular Twitch streamer Amouranth would be higher on the list, with profits running into tens of millions every year.

OnlyFans models make money by charging their subscribers a monthly fee, which could range from $5 to $20 depending on their popularity. This is besides tips and special fan packages, which could dramatically increase the models’ earnings. Sophie Rain, for instance, has revealed that she received more than $4 million in tips alone. There’s also the fact that Rain began her career by rising to popularity in TikTok and Instagram, which made her eventual and calculated OnlyFans debut all the more dramatic.

