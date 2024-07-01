The horrible truth behind YouTuber Jonathan Morrison’s mysterious disappearance

Known for his sleek product reviews and crisp video quality, Jonathan Morrison built a following of over 2.5 million subscribers on his self-titled YouTube channel. However, Morrison vanished from the platform for months until he returned with tragic news.

Morrison’s absence sparked widespread speculation within the tech community. His last video, posted in early 2024, did not indicate an impending hiatus. Fans flooded comment sections and social media platforms with questions about his whereabouts, concern for his well-being, and eagerness for his return. The silence was deafening for a creator who had consistently delivered high-quality content for years.

After months of silence, Jonathan Morrison finally broke his silence with a video that stunned his fans on June 17, 2024. In a raw and emotional 24-minute update titled “Health Update – I Lost Everything,” Morrison revealed the harrowing health battle that had kept him away from the camera.

What’s going on with Jonathan Morrison’s health?

Morrison disclosed that he had been struggling with a severe case of shingles that affected his right eye, causing scarring and vision problems. But this was just the beginning of his ordeal. Morrison explained that the shingles had impacted multiple cranial nerves, leading to what he described as either a mini-stroke or significant neuroinflammation resulting in brain trauma.

The effects were devastating. Morrison experienced memory loss so severe that even his mother looked like a stranger to him. He lost control of his eye movements, suffered from hearing loss, and at times couldn’t physically speak. The once-vibrant creator found himself trapped in what he called an “endless loop of hell,” unable to exercise, watch TV, or even look at his phone. His battle with health issues had not only affected his physical well-being but had also taken a toll on his career and personal life. He spoke of losing “every part of me: video, music, guitar, my team, career, my office… but worst of all, my mind.”

Despite the gravity of his situation, Morrison’s update wasn’t without hope. He shared that while he’s not fully recovered, he feels about 60% better – a marked improvement from his darkest days. The road to recovery has been long and arduous, involving extensive rehabilitation for his vision and other affected functions. Still, Morrison is hopeful about the future.

Morrison still doesn’t know when he will return to making tech videos as he used to. For the time being, he is solely focused on his health, as he should. Fortunately, the community has been incredibly supportive, with his fans wishing him a fast recovery.

