‘The internet was doing the work’: Justin Baldoni’s publicist defends her actions against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni, director and star of the hit adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, was recently hit with a lawsuit from lead actress Blake Lively, accusing him of a smear campaign to damage her reputation, as well as sexual harassment. Several other key people named in the lawsuit were crisis expert Melissa Nathan and Baldoni’s publicist, Jennifer Abel.

The 80-page lawsuit details Baldoni’s alleged decision to throw Lively under the bus, including private texts between Abel, Nathan, and Baldoni. Their conversations hint that the two played a central role in turning the internet against Lively, with Abel expressing in one instance that she has “reckless” thoughts of wanting to leak details of how “horrible” it is to work with the Gossip Girl star. Abel hopped online to a PR Facebook group (via Tribune), where she posted a lengthy message defending her choice and her client of five years.

Justin Baldoni’s publicist denies ever using negative press to smear Blake Lively

Jennifer Abel doesn’t deny the text messages were exchanged between her, Melissa Nathan, and Baldoni, although she did clarify that she wasn’t subpoenaed for the messages.

“No, I was never subpoenaed. I found out my private text messages and emails were included in the complaint after I received it on Friday night, and then NYT contacted me 1.5 hours after receipt.”

As she points out that it was “a coordinated effort,” she explained that she had left her previous job, “at which I was still during this campaign,” pointing out that her former employer “had access to my work emails and work phone.”

The publicist also clarifies that the “cherry-picked messages” don’t include the fact that “although not shocking as it doesn’t fit the narrative,” they had “no ‘smear’ implemented.”

“No negative press was ever facilitated, no social combat plan, although we were prepared for it as it’s our job to be ready for any scenario, but we didn’t have to implement anything because the internet was doing the work for us.”

Abel explains that they “talked about it” and “contemplated” the scenario in case “we needed certain things,” as well as “flagged accounts” for monitoring and worked closely with a social team to follow the narrative.

“We rejoiced and joked in the fact that fans were recognizing our clients heart and work without us having to do anything but keep our heads down and focus on positive interviews for our client. […] it felt good to see that although we were prepared, we didn’t have to do anything over the top to protect our client.”

Abel accused Lively’s team of “planting horrible stories” as a “fail safe” if Baldoni didn’t comply with their demands, leading to them hiring Melissa Nathan. Abel also addressed the negative feedback she received in her alleged smear campaign against another woman, Blake Lively.

“Now what kind of woman would work against another woman who was a victim of all the things being claimed? Thanks for asking. After reviewing the evidence, facts, hard proof that countered every single thing that was being claimed and demanded at the start of production, I made a choice to stand by my client of almost 5 years, who had dedicated his life to the equal treatment of others, especially women.”

Abel further detailed that Baldoni had “no incidents of negative treatment,” pointing out his “wonderful community and team” at his production studio, “who all held the same moral fortitude.” She clarifies that she doesn’t think Baldoni is perfect, but “he says that he’s not perfect so constantly to the point I tell him he needs to be less self-deprecating because it could be taken the wrong way.”

While she doesn’t dismiss Lively’s feelings, she clarifies, “It’s not my position to say or speculate what she was feeling in these moments that she claims, and I would never slam a woman for speaking her truth,” highlighting that “if it’s not the truth and there is evidence that proves otherwise, then as a representative I have to do what I feel is right as well.”

Before the lawsuit, everyone was on Baldoni’s side, and they started to waver with the new details. Now, Abel’s message makes us question things again and it might be a long time before we know the truth of what went on.

