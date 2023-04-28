‘The judgement is clear’: Eva Green releases statement on ‘painful and damaging’ million-dollar lawsuit

WARNING: This article contains several expletives (cited directly from the source) in the third paragraph.

Casino Royale actress Eva Green has won the legal battle against financiers whom she had sued in London’s High Court on Friday, emerging victorious with the million-dollar settlement. The Frenchwoman sued White Lantern Films and SMC Specialty Finance for the $1 million fee she was owed for an independent movie titled A Patriot, in which she was to star as a soldier. It was Judge Michael Green who awarded Green with the $1 million fee, claiming that she was entitled to it.

However, White Lantern Films had counter-sued against Green for a supposed breach of contract, blaming her entirely for the science-fiction film’s failure and accusing her of never having the intention to see it through. As Reuters reports, “Green, 42, appeared in court in January to say she had become concerned the film’s production team had been cutting corners, citing how her stunt training had been reduced from four weeks to five days.”

White Lantern’s legal team also claimed that Green made unreasonable demands, particularly concerning the crew, locations and equipment. The lawyers cited WhatsApp messages from Green in which she described one producer as a “fucking moron” and another as “evil.” In addition, she described the movie’s funders as “arseholes” and certain crew members as “shitty peasants.”

In light of her victory, Green released a statement on Instagram to address the lawsuit.

She wrote: “I fought tooth and nail to defend the beautiful film that I loved and had signed on for. I stood my ground and, this time, justice prevailed.”

In her closing sentence, Green wrote: “I promise with all my heart, I will always strive to deserve the kind support that you have given me. Thank you.”

While Green is a household name in the U.K. for her role as Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale (alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond), many Americans will recognize her from either Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Penny Dreadful or Disney’s live-action Dumbo remake.

She last appeared in The Three Musketeers series as Milady de Winter, but she’ll no doubt be making headlines alongside Ruby Rose in the upcoming action-thriller Dirty Angels.