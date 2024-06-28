The mysteries about Joe Alwyn also cover his tattoo status

Actor Joe Alwyn is a true mystery sometimes, keeping his personal life as far away from the public eye as he can. But there are some details fans would like to know, including whether the actor has any tattoos.

Joe Alwyn is a British actor who is mostly known for his relationship with superstar sensation Taylor Swift. The two ended their relationship in the spring of 2023 after dating for over six years. Details about their relationships are scarce, given how notoriously private Joe Alwyn is about his personal life, but the two had a loving relationship that also resulted in several songs the former couple wrote together.

Now that Taylor Swift debuted a face covered in tattoos in her lead single, “Fortnight,” off her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans can’t help but ask about his (and her) tattoo status.

Does Joe Alwyn have tattoos?

Joe Alwyn inspired many Taylor Swift songs while they dated, and a few of them after their sudden breakup in 2023. The interest around the actor is still high after the breakup as he stars in Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film, Kinds of Kindness. This is the second time he collaborated with the Academy Award-winning director after starring in 2018’s The Favourite, which also had Emma Stone in the leading role.

When it comes to any tattoos, Joe Alwyn hasn’t publicly admitted to having one, and neither did Taylor Swift. The two of them were seen on vacation in the Bahamas together and photographed while on the beach a few years ago, and, from the looks of it, none of them sported any ink. Alwyn also did some shirtless photoshoots that don’t seem to feature a tattoo, as seen above. Of course, it is possible any of them might have one in a hidden place, but it remains a mystery, given his desire to keep some things private.

So, there you have it, folks. Since Joe Alwyn doesn’t seem to have any visible tattoos, the line “like a tattooed golden retriever” of Swift’s titular song of her last album might be referencing Matty Healy, a proud tattoo owner, instead of Alwyn.

