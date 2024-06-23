George Santos
Photo via Win McNamee/Getty Images
‘The only fans is Not adult content’ George Santos clarifies for the zero people who asked

Well, that's a relief, at least.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 23, 2024 10:21 am

Disgraced ex-congressman George Santos recently told his 132,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter) that he has started an OnlyFans. Santos, who served as the U.S. representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district for most of 2023 before he was expelled, doesn’t seem to understand that those who follow him aren’t his “fans” — they’re people morbidly intrigued by the car crash that is his existence.

The reaction to Santos’ announcement was as predictable as his tendency to lie, with TJ writing: “Gross. Unfollowed,” and Oasis Groyper saying: “Disgusting loser freak.” However, it prompted the New York-born politician to clarify what his OnlyFans account is all about.

Is Santos creating adult content?

Just over half an hour after his original post on X about his OnlyFans account, Santos took to the platform again to confirm that it will “not” showcase adult content — and to say we’re pleased about that would be a massive understatement.

Per the original post, the account will provide “full behind the scenes access” to everything he’s working on. The more recent post says Santos chose OnlyFans to “stir the pot,” because he’s such a rebellious edgelord.

One can only imagine what horrors await those willing to pay Santos a $29.99 monthly fee (or $80.97 for a three-month subscription). Suffice it to say that it’s probably not worth bothering with.

Of course, the relief that he won’t be creating adult content was palpable, especially when a user by the name of Martha Eller commented: “Nobody wants to see your behind.”

Martha’s succinct post may well be the most accurate in X/Twitter history.

