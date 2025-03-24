The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot feud rumors, explained

The build up to Disney’s live-action Snow White remake has been anything but smooth sailing. From the harsh online discourse surrounding its lead actress to the controversial choice to use CGI to depict the seven dwarfs – the movie was cursed from the beginning.

Recommended Videos

Now rumors are circulating that Rachel Zegler and her co-star, Gal Gadot, had some kind of feud on the set of the film. While it’s important to note that, at this stage, nothing has been confirmed, there is certainly evidence to suggest that the two actresses had some kind of falling out while filming.

Why do people think Rachel Zeglar and Gal Gadot are feuding?

Zegler took to Instagram on March 21st to celebrate the release of the movie. In her post, she shared pictures of the cast and crew along with a heartfelt caption describing just how much the cast and crew meant to her, “this photo dump doesn’t even dig into the fun, the magic, and the love that was shared throughout this process.”

The photo dump showed a total of 19 photos with other cast members and even some of the crew working behind the camera – it’s an interesting glimpse into what the vibes behind the scenes were like. However, one very notable absence from Zegler’s post has got people talking.

Gal Gadot does not make an appearance at all

Across all the photos Zegler’s main co-star does not make a single appearance, nor does she get a special shoutout in the caption. Fan’s noticed the absence almost straight away with one person commenting, “Well, you forgot *Gal Gadot* the real reason people will come watch this movie.”

The actress has since posted more photo dumps but Gadot is still missing from all of them. Considering she is her co-star you’d expect some acknowledgement from Zegler. So is there more to this than meets the eye?

Prior to Zegler’s posts to Instagram, reports had been circulating online that speculated that the two actresses’ relationship was “strained.” Speaking to PEOPLE, sources claimed that the pair had “nothing in common” and that, “their political views differ,” which added to the tension. Gadot is Israeli-born and served in the IDF, while Zegler has voiced support for Palestine.

The pair have promoted the film together

However, sources familiar with the situation have claimed that it isn’t like a “stay away from me” situation. They presented the Oscars together on March 2nd and both attended the Los Angeles premier of the film on March 15th.

Another source told PEOPLE that “[Gal] was fine with Rachel but they are not friends.” Whether or not a feud actually broke out between the two is difficult to determine, but it seems more likely that Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot are just not that friendly with each other – you can’t get on with everybody you work with right?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy