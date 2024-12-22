‘The Real Housewives’ Karen Huger in danger of joining the ill-famed camp currently led by the incarcerated Josh Duggar

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger, age 61, may soon be turning in her designer clothing for an orange jumpsuit. On Wednesday, December 18 she was convicted on five charges relating to a March 19 car accident in Potomac, Maryland.

Recommended Videos

Huger was found guilty of DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and failure to notify authorities of an address change but cleared of reckless driving charges. This is her second DUI conviction. She could face up to two years in jail when sentenced on January 29. She expressed her dismay with the verdict through her lawyer A. Scott Bolden.



“Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case,” he stated to People. “We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

Back in March the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed Huger’s single car crash to People. Her vehicle went over a median and hit multiple street signs. No one was injured during the incident and Huger was cited but not arrested at the scene. Huber issued a statement a couple days after the accident claiming she swerved to miss another car. She also said she was emotional due to the passing of both of her parents seven months apart in 2017.



“With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami,” she stated to TMZ. “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me.”



During the trail, the jury heard additional details of the aftermath of the crash. One witness testified that she smelled like alcohol. According to a volunteer EMT’s testimony, Huger was not steady on her feet and told them to “go f— yourselves” more than once. She was allegedly kinder to a female firefighter complimenting their appearance. Body cam footage of an officer telling Huger she was “hammered” was also entered into evidence.

This case has been playing out on season 9 of the popular Bravo show. Her former castmate Charrisse Jackson Jordan might not be surprised by Huger’s conviction. In a 2023 appearance on Carlos King’s podcast, Jordan spilled the tea. “That’s the real reputation that [Huger] has in Potomac. As the old drunk Black lady that falls off of the bar stools and she’ll run around after these young little boys and all this stuff. That’s her real reputation.”



Huger’s not the only Bravo star to run into legal trouble, and if she’s sentenced to jail time, she wouldn’t even be the first to end up behind bars. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice spent 11 months in jail for fraud. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah is currently serving a six and a half year sentence for fraud at Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy