The spiraling cost of eggs clearly means nothing to Dwayne Johnson and his gargantuan appetite

We live in an economy where inflation and supply chains have spiraled so far out of control that eggs are becoming an extravagance, something that would have sounded utterly ridiculous even this time last year. As an incredibly wealthy man, Dwayne Johnson doesn’t have to worry about such things, but he doesn’t need to rub everyone’s face in it.

The actor and producer is famed for his Sunday cheat meals after a tough week of being the self-proclaimed “hardest worker in the room,” but after being thwarted in his attempts to devour his children’s newly-installed pet guinea pig as his calorie counter of choice, he instead settled on a meal that could generously be described as gargantuan.

Quite how any human being has the strength of will to pack away so much food in a single sitting is nothing short of remarkable, but then again, The Rock has built his entire professional career around being a hefty specimen. Needless to say, there were watering mouths and wide eyes when he took to Instagram to unveil his latest cheat day extravaganza, even if you could probably buy a small house for the cost of those eggs alone.

As of yet, nobody has stepped in to blast the 50 year-old for flaunting his ability to afford so many eggs when people are considering raising chickens of their own to combat the skyrocketing prices, but don’t bet against it when the internet is famed for people complaining about other people doing things that they find themselves unable to do for whatever reasons.

We smell what The Rock is cooking, and it’s enough to kill a normal-sized human being.