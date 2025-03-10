The Swamp Princess Doechii’s ethnicity, confirmed

Doechii is undeniably the moment, but this Grammy-winning star has been putting in the work for years. The 26-year-old rapper and singer has been on a winning streak, from securing the Best Rap Album award at the 2025 Grammys, to being named Billboard’s Woman of the Year. And let’s not forget that she’s also a rising fashion icon, recently taking over Paris Fashion Week with some jaw-dropping looks. Now she’s set to blow even more minds at the upcoming Glastonbury festival. But beyond all the accolades and viral hits, Doechii’s kept it real about her rise to fame, and her background.

Doechii’s musical upbringing

Before becoming a household name, Doechii was just a kid growing up in Tampa, Florida, with a deep love for music. She originally planned to be a professional choral singer, but life had other plans. Thanks to a little encouragement from a friend, she started releasing her own music, and the rest is history. Her early days in the industry involved uploading covers to YouTube and SoundCloud under the name Iamdoechii. By 2016, she had released her first song, “Girls,” on SoundCloud. But her real breakthrough came in 2021, when “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” took off on TikTok, launching her into the mainstream. She’s been unstoppable ever since.

A big part of Doechii’s success can be traced back to her family, particularly her mother, Celesia Moore. Doechii was raised primarily by her mom in a single-parent household, but she always felt the love and support of both parents. Her father, a rapper who goes by the name Snatcha Da Boss, also played a significant role in shaping her love for music. Doechii has been vocal about her close relationship with her mother, who even accompanied her to the 2025 Grammy’s to cheer her on. With both parents supporting her in their own ways, it’s no wonder she’s been able to carve out such a successful career in the industry.

The Swamp Princess’s ethnicity

Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon, is African American. She has proudly embraced her Southern roots, often referring to herself as the “Swamp Princess.” This unique branding reflects not just her Floridian upbringing but also her distinct sound. Musically, Doechii brilliantly blends rap, R&B, and alternative influences. Her music and persona are deeply tied to her identity as an African American artist from the South.

It’s safe to say that Doechii’s career is only going up from here. After her show-stopping Grammy win, she made headlines again by dominating the fashion scene at Paris Fashion Week. From dazzling in a Valentino couture gown at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, to rocking a bold multi-plaid dress at Acne Studios, she’s proving that she’s more than just a music star. Altogether, Doechii’s shaping up to be a full-fledged cultural icon.

Doechii’s name is now included among major Glastonbury 2025 headliners. She joins Neil Young, Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, and other major acts. She encompasses genre-blending music, fearless fashion choices, and infectious energy. The Swamp Princess is only getting started with shaping the future of both the music and fashion industry.

