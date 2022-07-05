‘The Talk’ host nearly loses her wig after Tom Hopper speaks to her in his native accent

There’s nothing like a good accent, and there’s nothing better than when a good accent is met with an already charming mix of good looks and personality.

So when Tom Hopper joined the cast of The Talk for an interview about The Umbrella Academy, Sheryl Underwood channeled all of us in her reaction to his presence. Hopper and David Castañeda were asked about drawing from personal experiences to channel their characters within the series, and when Hopper began speaking, no one heard a word he said.

It wasn’t due to a technical difficulty; nothing strange began happening that would otherwise make it impossible for them to hear him; the audience and the hosts were just wowed by his accent. In fact, it wowed Underwood right out of her chair — and we can’t blame her.

When Akbar Gbajabiamila began to realize that the eyes of everyone in the studio glazed over, he stopped Hopper mid-sentence to say that no one was taking in anything he was saying. Underwood chimed in by sharing that she almost fainted when he said hi to her earlier in the day.

Of course, that’s a relatable sentiment, so when Jerry O’Connell asked Hopper to speak directly to Underwood, that whole fainting thing happened again — and this time, she almost lost her wig; quite literally!

Hopper, being the gentleman he is, jumped up to help get her back in her seat, and she said she was so lucky she’d taken an extra moment with her hair this morning, “I’m glad my wig was pinned down!”

Underwood smiled as she turned back to Hopper, and the audience cheered at the interaction. We’re not trying to put words into Underwood’s mouth, but we’d call that a pretty successful start to the week!

You can see Hopper in The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.