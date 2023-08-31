‘The View’ hosts ranked by net worth

The View is returning to ABC for its 27th season with the same high-ranking cast. The first episode will air with moderator Whoopi Goldberg and panelists Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin making their return on September 5. Since its creation in 1997, The View has remained the favorite daytime talk show for many American households.

The women are returning to their long-running (and probably high-earning) positions at the table on a new set to discuss this season’s hot topics. It is safe to say that fans will tune in no matter want, especially since it ranked number one in daytime talk shows yet again. Speaking of high-earning, after long-standing and successful careers on The View and off, here are the returning co-hosts ranked by net worth.

6. Alyssa Farah Griffin

Alyssa Farah Griffin joined the show in a permanent position in season 26 after appearing as a guest several times and has held down the position of the conservative view on the show ever since. Alyssa previously served as former President Donald Trump’s Director of Strategic Communications where she made an estimated 183,000 dollars a year, according to the Trump White House Archives. Although her Net Worth hasn’t been reported, her political career doesn’t have her hurting for cash.

5. Ana Navarro

Ana Navarro joined The View in 2022 as a permanent co-host. This was after a thorough and impressive political career during which she served as National Co-Chair of the Hispanic Advisory Council for John McCain, ambassador for the UN Commission of Human Rights, and as a political commentator on ABC News and CNN and has worked alongside several conservative politicians. According to Celebrity Net Worth, this has earned her a net worth of $3 million dollars.

4. Sunny Hostin

Before The View, Sunny Hostin had a long and successful career as a lawyer and journalist. She serves as a Senior Legal Correspondent and Analyst on ABC and previously served as Chief Judge at the Maryland Court of Appeals and a trial attorney at the US Department of Justice before joining The View in 2014. Her impressive career has earned her an estimated net worth of $3 million dollars.

3. Sara Haines

Sara Haines has a long history on television, even before The View. She has been an ABC News correspondent, an anchor on Good Morning America, and even took a break from her stint on The View to host the segment Strahan, Sara, and Keke on Good Morning America. She joined the show permanently in 2020. A veteran of daytime TV, her career has earned her a Net Worth of $6 million dollars.

2. Joy Behar

ABC / The View

Joy Behar began her career on Good Morning America in the 1980s. From there, she worked as a stand-up comedian and appeared on shows like The New Show, later earning her own talk show on Lifetime Television. Behar has had a long and successful career full of hosting, comedy, and even dipping her toe into acting. She was even one of the original panelists on The View, and has come on and off as a panelist and guest for nearly two decades. Her impressive net worth after decades of hard work in the industry is approximately $30 million dollars.

1. Whoopi Goldberg

Image via ABC

The EGOT winner’s career is an impressive and iconic one from Sister Act to The Color Purple. Her long career of comedy, activism, and hit after hit has been long admired by many people in the theater community. She has every accolade imaginable including an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony. Whoopi began her stint as moderator on The View in 2007 when she replaced Rosie O’Donnell. Such an impressive history has given her a net worth of $60 million dollars.

The View is famous for its revolving door of insightful, interesting guests and heated if not productive conversations about politics, celebrities, and life while bridging the gap between one view and another. Fans can tune in to the conversations and maybe even arguments of the impressive cast on September 5. Until then, you can catch up on old episodes with new and old cast members on Hulu.