‘There were very bad, even psycho moments’: Ex-staffers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex all agree, Meghan Markle is a ‘demon’

The battle for Meghan Markle‘s reputation continues with the latest salvo coming from The Daily Beast, which published more scathing reviews of the Duchess of Sussex from former employers who claim she is a nightmare to work with.

If you’re keeping score, this all started earlier this month when The Hollywood Reporter published a report called “Why Hollywood Keeps quitting on Harry and Meghan.” The unflattering article interviews scores of former professionals who worked, and then quit working, for the Duchess. The reason? “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” a source told the publication, claiming that she yells at people and treats them like garbage.

It’s not looking great for Meghan

After a recent report branded Meghan Markle as "Duchess Difficult," current and former staffers have gone on the record with Us about what it's really like to work for Meghan and Prince Harry. Go inside the Sussex empire in our new cover story: https://t.co/CAmu1dsmY1 (📸: Getty) pic.twitter.com/sGqC0TqujJ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 24, 2024

This sent the couple into damage control mode. On September 24, Us Weekly published an “exclusive” called “What It’s Really Like to Work for Meghan Markle: Staffers Reveal Truth Behind Rumors.” Suffice to say, that piece had a decidedly different tone than the THR one. It had phrases like “The time I spent working with Prince Harry and Meghan was incredibly meaningful to me,” and “They are dedicated and hardworking.”

This brings us to the Sep. 25 piece, which is somehow even more vitriolic than the previous one. It’s titled “Former Employees of ‘Demon’ Boss Meghan Markle Recall ‘Psycho Moments.’” That’s gonna be a hard one to spin.

A “demon” boss?

Meghan Markle was a “demon” who had “psycho moments” as a boss, people who worked for her have told The Daily Beast. https://t.co/dKeNtusvw1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 25, 2024

The DB cites several former employees who claim that Markle was “a demon.” One person who said they worked with the couple at the palace said that despite working for “plenty of difficult royals over the years,” Markle still found a way to stand out.

“There definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments. I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s–t.”

The article also pointed out that Markle’s press secretary when she was a royal (while they have stepped back from royal duties the couple still uses the titles), Jason Knauf, complained that “the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable.”

He went on to say that Markle seemed “intent on having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y.”

A different staffer told the DB Markle was “a classic narcissist and getting her staff to tell a magazine how amazing she is only confirms that in my mind,” referring to the US Weekly piece.

“She is lovely when it is all going her way but a demon when the worm turns.” There is more! Someone else said she “screamed” at a florist for half an hour after the florist “posted an insignificant detail online about a bouquet they were working on for Meghan (without identifying that Meghan was the client).”

When so many people come out of the woodwork to say you are a terrible boss, it’s hard to imagine otherwise. Something tells us another fluff piece is on the way.

