‘They are so hot for each other’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said to be so ‘deeply’ in love they make their friends uncomfortable

Until recently, when their response to the LA fires stole headlines instead, the biggest conversation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was if they were getting a divorce. Thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spending more time apart in the public eye over the second half of 2024, the couple couldn’t beat the accusations that their marriage was more precarious than Harry’s hairline.

As it happens, though, the latest insider scoop on how things are going for the Sussexes in private paints a very different picture from all the rumors. According to what the couple’s friends are saying, Harry and Meghan need to get a room not a divorce. We’re now hearing that the duke and duchess are so “deeply” attracted to each other when they’re together it leaves everyone else awkwardly looking at their shoes.

“I should probably not be here right now”: Harry and Meghan’s friends refute rumors of rocky marriage

Vanity Fair‘s recent deep dive into the state of things over at Chez Sussex has ruffled a lot of feathers in Harry and Meghan’s camp, with the duo said to be “distressed” by the revelations contained within. The expose shares fresh accusations of Meghan being a toxic boss, Harry’s naivete over the impact of Spare, and even that Meghan might be working on a book of her own.

Hidden among all the negativity, however, Vanity Fair‘s piece at least refutes all the claims that Harry and Meghan are on the brink of divorce. The outlet notes that “everyone” they spoke to confirmed how “deeply” in love the Sussexes are, seven years into their marriage. In fact, as per one friend, we’re talking Morticia and Gomez Addams levels of inappropriate PDA.

“They are so hot for each other,” said one anonymous source. “Like, you know how you meet those couples where you’re like, the way they’re looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now?”

Another individual in the know pondered a more psychoanalytical take on Harry’s devotion to his wife, indicating that Meghan was there for him at a time he needed some guidance in life — especially after losing his mother at such a young age.

“I can picture him meeting Meghan and being just a deep breath of, like, ‘I’ve been so exhausted, and you make everything so easy’…I don’t want to be like, oh, it’s an Oedipus thing or whatever, but it kind of feels like she’s reparenting him in a way,” they opined.

Maybe now people will believe Harry’s own response to all the divorce talk. In December, the duke took a light-hearted approach to the endless speculation into his private life. “Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?” he joked.

Given how Harry took all the reports on the chin, it seems he’s not too fazed by it because he knows the truth of his and Meghan’s marriage. A shame this didn’t come out when everyone was still talking about their relationship and hadn’t already moved on to calling them “disaster tourists.”

