‘They laugh at you behind your back’: Even Batman has had enough of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s cringe bromance

Over the last several weeks, Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s cringe bromance has garnered plenty of eye rolls, so much so that even Batman himself has now felt the need to step in and express his complete disappointment.

Of course, we’re talking about the greatest Batman of all time — Michael Keaton. And no, that’s not up for debate, so argue with the wall. The acclaimed actor is certainly not one to maneuver as quietly around Gotham as his favored character does, with Keaton notably offering his political opinions at times when the nation desperately needs them. So considering this election will go down in U.S. history as one of the most important of all time, tossing up the Bat Signal feels like a necessary tactic.

That being said, Keaton has taken a momentary break from enjoying the widespread success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to share his current opinion on the bizarre bromance between Trump and Musk, which has seen Musk dancing around on stage at Trump’s rallies like an oddly energetic cheerleader. The aforementioned video, which was originally shared on Keaton’s Instagram account, was then reposted by a Tim Burton fan account on X.

Michael Keaton “Beetlejuice” says don’t vote for Trump! 🪲🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kpGBNbhiyz — Tim Burton Daily (@TimBurtonDaily) October 22, 2024

Keaton opened the video by addressing folks — especially men — who are planning to attend Trump rallies and potentially feel as though either Trump or Musk relates to them on a personal level. Yeah, as if Trump actually grasps the concept of what it’s like to work in a busy fast-food establishment. He knows how to eat a Big Mac with fries, sure, but the cold, hard truth is that he’s never had to work a day in his life.

“They don’t really respect you. They laugh at you behind your back. They think you’re stupid,” Keaton insisted to his one million Instagram followers, reiterating the fact that out-of-touch billionaires have “nothing in common” with those of the working class. In his takedown, Keaton heavily reminded voters that Trump and Musk are “not your bros” as he repeated a Trump quote from years ago about how dumb the Republican overlord thinks his party’s voters are.

So while Trump continues to stick his orange-tanned foot in his mouth and feel as though he’s got Pennsylvania locked in for his ticket, the Pittsburgh native in Keaton is visiting campaign events for Harris-Walz and encouraging young voters under 30 and 40 to get out and vote to save this nation.

When Batman tells you to get out the vote, you get out the vote.



Thank you @MichaelKeaton for coming home to Western PA to rally support for @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz.



Let’s suit up and get to work! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/gHjH6qQ87V — Kamala for PA (@KamalaforPA) October 22, 2024

To add a sweet cherry on top of this already epic sundae, Keaton shared a separate video on his Instagram account, where he flat-out reminded the entire country that Trump is anything but a patriot — especially given Trump’s past comments about Senator John McCain’s period as a POW during which he refused to leave his men in combat behind.

Batman, Beetlejuice, Keaton — however you choose to see the 73-year-old actor, there’s simply no denying at this point that he’s grown just as fed up as the rest of us while we collectively sit back and watch this clown show parade around without a care in the world. Keaton is joined by a large portion of other celebrities and musical artists who are disgusted with Trump’s actions and words throughout this election. It’s probably in Trump’s best interest to never set foot in Gotham while Keaton’s Batman is watching over.

