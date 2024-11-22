‘They really saving cinema’: Cillian Murphy confirms all our crushes by doing something hella wholesome for Irish film lovers

Cillian Murphy continues to be the darling of cinema. We’re not quite sure whether he’s the hero we deserve, but he’s definitely the hero we need. After a benchmark 2023 where he was credited for saving cinema with his Oscar-winning role as the lead in the smash hit Oppenheimer, Murphy is back in the headlines for saving cinema again — this time in a completely different way.

Murphy and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, have reportedly purchased a legendary theater in Ireland called the Phoenix Cinema in Dingle, County Kerry. The Irish star has quietly been working on closing the deal, which was earlier teased by a real estate agent who announced on social media some big news about an iconic property.

The Irish Independent now confirms it was Murphy and McGuinness who bought the theater. The Phoenix Cinema has a long, celebrated history in Ireland but sadly closed down in 2021 after financial difficulties faced by the previous owners. The theater boasts a history of over 100 years, with highlights including major film premieres where stars like Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman were in attendance. It has also undergone major reconstruction periods, including in 1921 and 1938, when the entire theater burned down.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, McGuinness outlined their goal with the project, saying, “We want to open the doors again, expand the creative potential of the site, re-establishing its place in the cultural fabric of this unique town.” It’s quite admirable for the reclusive couple to focus on something that directly affects their immediate surroundings, especially considering we live in a time when celebrity endorsements are not always aligned with what we know them for. Kanye West probably broke it down best when he brought up Lady Gaga’s relationship as creative director of Polaroid in his now-iconic 2009 interview with Zane Lowe when he said, “I like some of the Gaga songs, what the f*** does she know about cameras?”

Murphy and McGuinness are not alone in revamping a theater facing closure. Long before this, Quentin Tarantino was the first notable filmmaker to save a theater from being shut down. In 2007, the iconic New Beverly Cinema faced redevelopment before Tarantino stepped in and purchased it to keep it running. Since 2014, he’s been easing into his role as the new owner and has been in charge of the programming — so for all those asking Tarantino questions about what’s next after retirement, film programming is your answer. And honestly, he’s amazing at that too.

Murphy has slowly grown into a status that is just as revered as Cruise and Tarantino, and if this is how he chooses to flex his influence, then we can only say we’re 100% championing him. For Murphy’s die-hard fans, you’d be happy to hear that his next film is the long-awaited 28 Years Later. Maybe if the reconstruction perfectly aligns with the film’s release, fans may be able to get a screening of the film at the Phoenix Cinema. However, it doesn’t seem like he and McGuinness are currently in a rush to get the cinema back up. In a press release, they informed the public, among other things, that good things take time. Take all the time you need, Murphy and McGuinness. Cinema is already grateful for your service.

