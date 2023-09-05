‘They’re behaving egregiously’: Julia Louis-Dreyfus slams the AMPTP as writers and actors strikes rage on

Let’s just call it as it is; the fact that the film industry’s pair of high-profile strikes haven’t ended yet isn’t a case of unreasonable demands, inadequate resources, or anything of the sort. No, it’s a case of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers being incapable of empathy, compassion, or recognizing the need for equity.

After all, if an independent film studio like A24 is willing and able to meet actors where they’re at – a move that has allowed actors to continue working with the studio under an interim agreement – it’s clear that the larger film studios who continue to play hardball are more than capable of paying actors and writers the money they deserve as the lifeblood of the film industry.

One of these actors is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who, being top-of-the-pile television royalty, is hardly affected by the financial epidemic plaguing her colleagues, but that hasn’t stopped her from firmly standing her ground and using her voice for good.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Louis-Dreyfus didn’t hold any of her frustrations with the AMPTP back, noting how a lack of any progress at this rate is bad news for everyone involved.

It enrages me because it doesn’t have to be this way. I think there’s a void of leadership in the AMPTP, and they’re behaving egregiously. It’s quite the opportunity. They can’t even see that. It’s an opportunity for somebody to step forward and do the right thing. For goodness sake, the optics are not good for these folks.

And this is all during a time where Louis-Dreyfus is fortunate enough to be working, given her involvement with A24’s upcoming fantasy drama Tuesday; even now, when she realistically could afford to turn her attention away from the injustices at play here, she isn’t.

As mentioned earlier, this state of affairs is absolutely a question of empathy, and it seems like the AMPTP have made their answer to that question clear.