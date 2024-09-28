‘This broke me’: Dame Maggie Smith’s passing hits twice as hard when you factor in an unexpected Michael Gambon twist

The sudden passing of Dame Maggie Smith is another heart-rending blow to the world of arts and, specifically, the Harry Potter fandom, but knowing this strange and unlikely coincidence about Michael Gambon’s departure is making this all the more difficult to bear.

These days, it seems as if every few months will bring about the sorrowful death of another highly revered Harry Potter alum. We had yet to process Robbie Coltrane’s (Hagrid) death when it was announced that the legendary Sir Michael Gambon had also passed away. Now, Potterheads are grieving the loss of their beloved headmistress, Professor McConagall.

Dame Maggie Smith, after an illustrious career of over 70 years wherein she won 2 Academy Awards, 5 BAFTAs, 4 Grammys, 3 Golden Globes, and countless other trophies and acknowledgments besides, passed away on Sept. 27, 2024, at the age of 89. She was best known for her roles in Downton Abbey and Harry Potter, which immortalized her name in the entertainment world and the pop cultural annals.

Now, folks on social media have realized that the legendary actress was far more connected to the world of Harry Potter as a heartbreaking fact about her departure was noticed — the date of her passing coincides with that of Michael Gambon’s death, who died last year on September 27, 2023.

Dame Maggie Smith passed away on the same day exactly one year after former ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Michael Gambon. pic.twitter.com/B1IC2BwjIE — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 27, 2024

As if the occasion itself wasn’t sad enough, now we have to come to grips with the fact that two of the greatest heroes in the world of fiction, a brave headmaster and a stout-hearted headmistress who never failed to do the right thing, died on the same day, one succeeding the other.

this broke me… — 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 ♡ (@thankUbardi) September 27, 2024

A peculiar coincidence, you’ll have to admit, but not entirely unexpected. As I said earlier, it seems that Harry Potter fans are doomed to suffer this fate at regular intervals. Let’s not forget that even before Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman (Professor Severus Snape) passed away in 2016 after a long battle with cancer. Now, with Dame Smith gone, all three Hogwarts headmasters and headmistresses, and main characters of the Wizarding World in their own right, are gone.

But there are three… 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/8kXN07B1h6 — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) September 27, 2024

Smith cherished her role as Professor McGonagall. ‘A lot of very small people say hello to me, and that was nice,” she joked once while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

Many co-stars and friends have paid their tributes to Smith, but Daniel Radcliffe’s words, while heartwarming for sure, managed to capture the essence of who the legendary actress was.

“She was a fierce intellect, had a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant, and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny,” he said. “I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you, Maggie.”

Thank you, indeed, Maggie, and may you renew your friendship with Professor Dumbledore when you meet him again in the great beyond.

